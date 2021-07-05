CAMPUS PROFILE: Catholic University of America
Conservative and Liberal Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
CUA College Republicans, Network of Enlightened Women, Cardinals for Life
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats
OpenSecrets Data on Catholic University of America Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 86.46% of Catholic University of America employee political donations went towards Democratic campaigns or political action committees, while just 13.54% went to Republican campaigns or political action committees, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
There is no active FIRE speech code rating for the Catholic University of America.
Stories by Campus Reform about Catholic University of America:
Catholic University of America denies students’ request to launch TPUSA chapter
Administrators rejected a Catholic University of America student’s request to officially recognize the school’s Turning Point USA chapter.
Pro-life group forced to cancel event amid backlash...at Catholic university?
The president of a pro-life organization was forced to resign after being "pressured" to cancel an event featuring pro-life speaker Abby Johnson.
Catholic University dean suspended over Kavanaugh tweet
The Catholic University of America is under fire after a dean’s tweet was called out as insensitive to alleged victims of sexual assault. The president of CUA responded by putting the dean on leave for the rest of the semester.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Students say keep politics out of Super Bowl
Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, Campus Reform Digital Reporter Eduardo Neret went to the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. to ask students about President Donald Trump’s highly anticipated, $10 million Super Bowl commercial.
Petitions to reduce tuition for online learning gain traction nationally
In response to colleges and universities shifting to online instruction, students across the country are signing petitions to pressure their schools to lower or freeze their tuition costs for the upcoming fall 2020 semester.
Catholic colleges pledge legal, financial aid for illegals
More than one hundred presidents from some of the nation’s elite Catholic colleges are vowing to offer their schools’ legal and financial resources in support of illegal immigrants in an implicit rejection of Donald Trump's promised crackdown on illegal immigration.