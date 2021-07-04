CAMPUS PROFILE: Cornell University

Conservative and Liberal Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans, Independent Freedom Caucus, The Cornell Review, America First Cornell, Cornellians for Life

Liberal Organizations:

The Cornell University College Democrats and Young Democratic Socialists

OpenSecrets Data on Cornell University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 97.05% of Cornell University employee political donations went towards Democratic campaigns or political action committees, while just 2.95% went to Republican campaigns or political action committees, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Cornell University has a yellow light rating. According to FIRE, "Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application."

Stories by Campus Reform about Cornell University:

Cornell partners with Cuomo administration to develop citizen COVID-19 training

Cornell University developed New York State’s COVID-19 training program alongside the Cuomo administration.

Cornell students vote to 'halt' China partnership, citing human rights concerns

Students at Cornell University are pushing back against a proposed dual-degree program with China, citing ethics violations and hindrance to academic freedom.

Yoga for QTPOC Folx': Despite segregated rock climbing backlash, Cornell offers more identity-specific classes

Despite recent controversy over a racially-segregated rock climbing course, Cornell University is hosting three more identity-specific classes during the spring 2021 semester.

Cornell considers dual degree program with Chinese university; admin insists academic freedom not threatened

Cornell University is considering a dual degree program with a Chinese university that boasts close ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Cornell renames English Department as part of 'decolonization efforts.' Check out the new name.

Cornell University trustees approved a request from faculty to change the “Department of English” to the “Department of Literatures in English” in the interest of fighting racism.

Cornell charges students $1,800 for racially-segregated rock climbing class, frantically scrubs website when confronted

Cornell University altered the course description of a racially-segregated physical education course offered to students during the Spring 2021 academic semester after Campus Reform reached out for comment.

Cornell considers mandatory 'anti-racism' course

A committee at Cornell University recommended designing a new “educational requirement on racism, bias, and equity” as part of its Anti-Racism Initiative, according to documents.

After attempting to recall students who voted ‘no,’ Cornell student assembly passes resolution for disarming university police

Cornell University’s student assembly passed a resolution to disarm the school’s police department.

REPORT: Cornell employees donated $900K to Democrats, $12K to Republicans

An analysis from the student newspaper at Cornell University revealed that Cornell employees overwhelmingly support Democrats.

TikTok star sets record straight after fellow Cornell students try to get her expelled for not wearing a mask

TikTok star Jessica Zhang has come under fire by her fellow Cornell University students for attending what she says was a gathering of 12 people, all of whom had tested negative for COVID-19 but were not wearing masks.

Cornell faculty call to 'abolish colorblind recruitment' of faculty

Faculty members, graduate students, and staff are demanding that Cornell University "abolish colorblind recruitment policies" and offer jobs to the partners/spouses of "all BIPOC faculty, including assistant professors," as well as develop "anti-racist policies" to "address White and/or male domination" in department chair and administrative positions.

Cornell promotes giving 'direct support' to illegal immigrants

Cornell University will hold three monthly virtual “Justice for Migrant Families” meetings starting in September in an effort to provide "direct support for detained people, including visitation, connection to legal aid, reporting abuses, and other forms of advocacy" for illegal immigrants.

Cornell student 'ambassadors' help others 'adhere' to COVID-19 'Behavioral Compact'

Cornell University announced the implementation of a new Student Ambassador Program aimed at recruiting student volunteers to encourage others to "adhere" to the university’s COVID-19 guidelines, known as the "Cornell Student Behavioral Compact."

Cornell students compile massive list of courses on race and racism

Students at Cornell University have compiled a list of nearly 40 courses on race and racism available at the Ivy League institution.

Cornell announces return to campus, citing ‘public health’ benefits of in-person classes

Cornell University has announced plans to “reactivate” its Ithaca campus for the upcoming school year, with primarily in-person classes.

Cornell University slammed for allegedly donating student fees to Black Lives Matter

In a letter to the editor published by The Cornell Sun, one student blasted the Ivy League's Student Activities Funding Commission after it allegedly gave $10,000 to the Cornell Students for Black Lives fundraiser using mandatory student fees, without first telling the student body.

VR ‘bias’-busting bus makes stops at Cornell, Georgetown

A mobile virtual reality experience aimed to help students “check” their bias "blind spots” is still touring the country and may soon be making its way to a campus near you.

Berkeley, Cornell partner with Facebook to identify ‘fake news’

Facebook is partnering with the University of California-Berkeley, Cornell University, and the University of Maryland to identify fake news.

EXCLUSIVE: Are Cornell student fees resulting in Planned Parenthood $$$?

The Pole Posse, a pole dancing club at Cornell University, is performing its first-ever showcase this Friday, and proceeds generated from the event are set to be donated to Planned Parenthood.

ONE VOTE decided Cornell’s Israeli divestment resolution

Cornell University’s Student Assembly rejected an anti-Israel Boycott, Divest, Sanction (BDS) resolution on Thursday by a vote count of 15-14 with one abstention.

At Cornell, nothing says Happy Valentine's Day like...a Planned Parenthood fundraiser?

Freshman and sophomore class councils at Ivy League school Cornell University’s Freshman and Sophomore Class Councils are co-hosting their inaugural Valentine’s Day “Pink Gala”, advertised to raise funds for a local non-profit- Planned Parenthood.

Cornell lecture to focus on 'racism' and 'sexism' in Trump era

An Ivy League university is hosting a lecture Monday on “racism” and “sexism” in the era of President Donald Trump.

Cornell study tackles dating app ‘discrimination’

A study conducted by Cornell University and University of Washington professors and researchers concludes that filters used in dating apps reinforce societally influenced biases and division.

Cornell thrusts $60 million at faculty diversity plan

Cornell University announced in late September that it will be throwing $60 million toward acquiring and maintaining a more diverse faculty.

EXCLUSIVE: Cornell tells students if they are 'privileged' or 'oppressed'

Student ambassadors at Cornell University were given an “orientation packet” ahead of welcoming the incoming freshman class. The packet contains a sheet of categories labeling certain groups as having “privilege” or being “oppressed.”

Cornell task force suggests more funding for 'diverse hires'

A Cornell University task force that was established in October has issued a list of recommendations designed to attract and retain “female and underrepresented” faculty.

Cornell considering 'enhanced' punishments for 'bias' incidents

Cornell University is considering “enhanced” punishments for misconduct that is “motivated by bias” along with dozens of other proposals for making the campus more “diverse” and “inclusive.”

Cornell course examines 'derangement' of 'climate denialism'

A new seminar at Cornell University is determined to shut down “climate denialism,” claiming that there is “mounting evidence” that “global warming is real.”

Cornell editorial board calls ICE enforcement 'federal overreach'

The editorial board of the Cornell University student newspaper recently decried the arrest of an illegal immigrant by U.S. Immigrations and Custom Enforcement (ICE) as “federal overreac”

Berkeley law prof slams efforts to ban 'hate speech' at Cornell

A University of California-Berkeley law professor blasted efforts to censor “hate speech” during a recent visit to Cornell University, where students have sought to punish offensive language.

Cornell students protest pro-life views as 'traumatizing'

A pro-abortion student group protested a debate Thursday at Cornell University, complaining that including pro-life views “normalized the idea that it is okay to control people’s bodies.”

Cornell dorm display encourages students to 'stay woke'

A bulletin board in a Cornell University residence hall is encouraging students to “Stay Woke” by learning the definitions of various terms related to social justice and identity politics.

Cornell embraces racial diversity, eschews ideological diversity

Cornell University recently launched a task force devoted to diversifying faculty amid mounting demands from student activists.

Cornell grad students seek 'sympathy' with strident ultimatum

Graduate students at Cornell University have joined their undergraduate peers in issuing a list of demands to the school’s president in response to recent racial unrest on campus.

Cornell allows feminist club's 'wasteful' spending to continue

Cornell University’s student government recently overturned a 75 percent cut to the Women’s Resource Center’s budget in the interest of “diversity and inclusivity.”

VIDEO: Cornell 'takes a knee' to protest racism

Hundreds of students, staff and faculty members gathered at Cornell University’s Arts Quad to “take a knee” to address white supremacy, racism and support the recent NFL protests started by Colin Kaepernick.

Cornell hosts symposium on 'xenophobia in the Age of Trump'

A recent Cornell University panel addressed “xenophobia in the Age of Trump,” with one panelist using the platform to take shots at conservatives and “the West.”

Cornell student gov demands 'repercussions' for 'hate speech'

Members of the Cornell University Student Assembly (SA) are calling for “repercussions” against a fraternity after one of its members was heard chanting “build a wall.”

Latinos ask Cornell to punish frat for 'build a wall' chant

A Cornell University fraternity is being pressured into apologizing, and may even face disciplinary sanctions, after one of its members was overheard chanting “build a wall.”

Nikita talks about Cornell's app for illegal immigrants

Campus Reform's Nikita Vladimirov recently joined CBN's Gary Lane to discuss an app developed at Cornell University which aids illegal immigrant day laborers in combating "wage theft."

Cornell touts app to help illegal immigrants fight 'wage theft'

The Worker Institute at Cornell University recently touted its role in developing a mobile app to help illegal immigrant day laborers report “wage theft” and register workplace complaints.

Cornell sent into panic by false reports of ICE agent on campus

Cornell University students were sent into a panic Tuesday after rumors quickly spread that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent was on campus.

Cornell to offer course on Trump’s 'xenophobic nationalism'

After the last few months of protests and cry-ins at top universities across the United States, it is a well-known fact that college students have become increasingly weak and intolerant of differing political opinions.

Cornell hosts 'People's School' for an ‘anti-capitalist’ future

Cornell University will soon play host to a “People’s School” where students will have the opportunity to learn techniques on how to “fight back against the current capitalist agenda.”

Cornell protesters demand funding, housing for illegals

Students and faculty members at Cornell University demanded funding, housing, and sanctuary for illegal immigrant students and scholars during a demonstration Thursday.

Cornell student gov rejects ideological diversity bill

The Cornell Student Assembly narrowly struck down a resolution Thursday that would have requested the creation of a committee to “increase and improve faculty ideological diversity.”

Cornell football coach apologizes for tweeting sombrero photo

A Cornell University football coach has been forced to issue an apology for the “cultural insensitivity” of tweeting a photo of two players wearing sombreros.

Cornell students to decide whether to '#FreetheTampon'

Free tampons may be on the way to all bathrooms on Cornell University’s campus—men’s included.

Cornell dean candidate criticized for pledging to help 'all students'

Cornell University Dean of Students candidate Vijay Pendakur came under fire for asserting that he would consider all students when making decisions as dean.

Cornell student allegedly suspended without hearing in sex assault case

Cornell University is now facing a lawsuit by one of its own students, who is alleging that the university illegally mishandled the sexual assault case against him.

Study: Fossil fuel divestment would cost university endowments billions

A new study shows that divesting university endowments from fossil fuel and fossil fuel-related investments could cause up to a 12% loss in value over a 20-year timeframe, amounting to billions of dollars.

SECOND VIDEO: Yale, Cornell, and Syracuse administrators destroy ‘oppressive’ Constitution

In a sequel to the outrageous Project Veritas video, originally reported by Campus Reform Tuesday, administrators at Cornell, Syracuse, and Yale Universities join their colleagues from Vassar in ripping up the Constitution in response to a fake student's complaints.

Cornell professor says hiring Republicans would decrease faculty quality

In a recent Cornell Sun article covering faculty political donations, of which 96% have gone to Democrats in the past four years, several Cornell professors were quoted on their thoughts about the lack of political diversity on campus.

The Iran apology tour at Cornell

On September 17, the Cornell International Affairs Review (CIAR) sponsored a discussion about the highly controversial nuclear agreement reached between Iran and a group of world powers, including the United States, which is known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The discussion consisted of a panel of Cornell faculty: Iago Gocheleishvili, Near Eastern studies; Elizabeth Sanders, government; and Sarah Kreps, government and law.

VIDEO: Cornell dean agrees to allow an ISIS student group, bring freedom fighter to campus for trainings

Cornell University’s assistant dean of students agreed to allow an ISIS student group on campus, and would allow them to bring a “freedom fighter” to campus to conduct trainings for students.

Cornell students blame 'rape culture' on capitalism and 'cisheteropatriarchy'

A student-sponsored event at Cornell University (CU) claimed capitalism and white supremacy are “institutions that promote rape culture” and “must be destroyed.”

Stories about professors at Cornell University:

Mississippi State prof lectures at Cornell, says collective parenting is ‘better’ than traditional parenting

Mississippi State University sociology professor Margaret Hagerman spoke at Cornell University about racial socialization in White families.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Cornell prof rips Elizabeth Warren's 'Medicare for all' plan to shreds

Cornell Law Professor William Jacobson stopped by Campus Reform to discuss the state of free speech in America, as well as Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s “Medicare For All” proposal, details of which she released Nov. 1.

Cornell law prof: Oberlin bakery onslaught an 'example of the mob not waiting for facts'

Cornell law professor William Jacobson says that the recent controversy at Oberlin College over a bakery that was allegedly libeled is yet another example of the "mob not waiting for the facts to come out."

Cornell prof hashes misogyny and 'himpathy'

The University at Buffalo (UB) will host an Ivy League professor on Thursday who claims that “women are in effect born into an unofficial service industry.”

Cornell hosts lecture on feminist 'resistance' to Trump

Cornell University celebrated the one-year anniversary of the election of President Donald Trump by holding a discussion surrounding feminism, resistance, and privilege.

Cornell prof: Only whites who hate capitalism are BLM allies

An Ivy League professor recently called the Fraternal Order of Police “a terrorist organization,” capitalism an “anti-human system,” and the majority of “white America” racist.

Cornell Law prof suggests releasing long-term prisoners

An Ivy League law professor says that releasing an entire class of prisoners could alleviate overcrowding and financial obligations in the American prison system.

Cornell professors display artwork depicting GOP as terrorists, rapists

As part of an event on diversity and inclusion in the labor movement, professors at Cornell University displayed cartoons depicting Republicans as knife-wielding terrorists, raving lunatics, and even molesters.

Stories about questionable policies at Cornell University:

Cornell offers 'person of color' exemption for flu vaccine requirement

Students at Cornell University can use their status as a “person of color” to be exempt from the university’s flu vaccine requirement.

Cornell rolls back student rights in new Code of Conduct...and there's plenty of backlash

Cornell University rolled back student rights in its newest version of the Student Code of Conduct, and will not allow law students to speak on a student's behalf at disciplinary hearings.

Cornell tells students not to record professors' lectures

Cornell University has joined a list of institutions actively reminding students not to record professors' lectures as classes are now online.

Cornell makes letter grades optional. Some students say that's not enough.

Students at Cornell University are split over calls for “universal pass equitable grading,” which would ensure all students would pass their courses and receive credit regardless of one’s final grade.

Cornell DROPS standardized test requirement: 'Can be biased against' women, minorities

Cornell University is dropping its Graduate Record Examination (GRE) requirement for one of its graduate programs, in order to increase diversity and inclusivity.

Cornell student gov refuses to outlaw political discrimination

Cornell University’s student government recently shot down a proposal that would have protected students from political discrimination in student organizations.

Cornell student gov passes 'hate speech' resolution

Cornell University’s student government recently passed a resolution condemning “hate speech” after two incidents sent the campus into racial turmoil.

Cornell overturns rule giving women extra points for goals

Cornell University took action to close the “goal gap” earlier this year after receiving complaints that goals scored by women in intramural sports counted for more points than goals scored by men.

Cornell students: security fees used to silence conservatives

Conservative groups are questioning Cornell University’s commitment to free speech, saying they’ve had to pay significantly more money in security fees than have liberal groups on campus.

Cornell referendum on men's room tampons passes in landslide

Cornell students passed a student-sponsored referendum to provide free tampons and pads in all Cornell bathrooms, with 78.6 percent of 3,034 voting students casting a ballot in favor.

Watch: Students outraged over Cornell’s new healthcare fee

Students at Cornell are outraged over a new fee the university is imposing on those who opt out of the school’s health care plan.

Nearly 100 Cornell student groups must prove they are trying to be more 'diverse' before they get funding

More than 100 student groups at Cornell University now must prove they are taking steps to be more “diverse” — such as trying to convince minorities to join — before they can get funding from the school’s Student Assembly (SA) Finance Commission.