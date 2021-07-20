CAMPUS PROFILE: University of California, Berkeley
The University of California, Berkeley is the state's top public university. Around 40,000 students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Bears for Israel
Berkeley College Republicans
Federalist Society at Berkeley Law
Students for Life at Berkeley
Tikvah: Students for Israel
Turning Point USA Berkeley
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
Bears Against ICE
Berkeley Immigration Group
CAL American Civil Liberties Union
Cal Berkeley Democrats
Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action By Any Means Necessary
Education Reimagined in the Bay
Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance of Berkeley
GENup Collegiate at Berkeley
If/How/When: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice at Berkeley
International Refugee Assistance Project at Berkeley Law
International Youth and Students for Social Equality
Law Students for Immigrant Justice at Berkeley
Law Students for Justice in Palestine
NAACP – University of California, Berkeley
Next Generation Nations at Berkeley
The PERIOD Project at Berkeley
Policy Students for Equitable Democracy
Reproductive Justice Project
Restorative Justice Committee
Science Policy Group at Berkeley
Social Justice Zine Collective
Speak Out Now (formerly Students for Social Change)
Students for a National Health Program
Students for Basic Needs Justice
Students for Racial justice, Inclusion, Diversity, and Equality
Students of Berkeley for Joe Biden
Young Democratic Socialists of America at Berkeley
OpenSecrets donation data:
UC Berkeley employees donated a total of $3,643,971 to federal candidates in 2020. Out of those donations $3,066,237 (84.1%) went to the Democratic party, while $55,876 (1.5%) went to the Republican party, according to data from OpenSecrets.
FIRE speech code:
UC Berkeley has earned a Yellow rating from the Foundation for Individual Rights in education for its speech code. This indicates that the school has "at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application."
COVID-19:
UC Berkeley requires that students be vaccinated in order to be on campus.
Top Stories:
Conservative suffers blow to the face at Berkeley
A conservative was punched in the face while helping to recruit students for a conservative group at UC-Berkeley.
UC-Berkeley: 'Xenophobia' is 'common reaction' to coronavirus
UC-Berkeley posted a statement saying that “xenophobia” is a “common reaction” to the covid-19 outbreak. The school later removed the post and sent out an apology.
'A bit of fraud encouraged by Berkeley': University tells illegal immigrants to fill out census forms
A presentation organizer at UC-Berkeley advised illegal immigrant students to participate in the US Census.