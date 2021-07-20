CAMPUS PROFILE: University of California, Berkeley

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of California, Berkeley is the state's top public university. Around 40,000 students are enrolled at the university.

Official Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Bears for Israel

Berkeley College Republicans

Federalist Society at Berkeley Law

Students for Life at Berkeley

Tikvah: Students for Israel

Turning Point USA Berkeley

Young Americans for Liberty

Liberal Organizations:

Bears Against ICE

Berkeley Immigration Group

CAL American Civil Liberties Union

Cal Berkeley Democrats

Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action By Any Means Necessary

Education Reimagined in the Bay

Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance of Berkeley

GENup Collegiate at Berkeley

If/How/When: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice at Berkeley

International Refugee Assistance Project at Berkeley Law

International Youth and Students for Social Equality

Law Students for Immigrant Justice at Berkeley

Law Students for Justice in Palestine

NAACP – University of California, Berkeley

Next Generation Nations at Berkeley

The PERIOD Project at Berkeley

Policy Students for Equitable Democracy

Reproductive Justice Project

Restorative Justice Committee

Science Policy Group at Berkeley

Social Justice Zine Collective

Speak Out Now (formerly Students for Social Change)

Students for a National Health Program

Students for Basic Needs Justice

Students for Racial justice, Inclusion, Diversity, and Equality

Students of Berkeley for Joe Biden

Young Democratic Socialists of America at Berkeley

OpenSecrets donation data:

UC Berkeley employees donated a total of $3,643,971 to federal candidates in 2020. Out of those donations $3,066,237 (84.1%) went to the Democratic party, while $55,876 (1.5%) went to the Republican party, according to data from OpenSecrets.

FIRE speech code:

UC Berkeley has earned a Yellow rating from the Foundation for Individual Rights in education for its speech code. This indicates that the school has "at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application."

COVID-19:

UC Berkeley requires that students be vaccinated in order to be on campus.





Top Stories:

Conservative suffers blow to the face at Berkeley

A conservative was punched in the face while helping to recruit students for a conservative group at UC-Berkeley.





UC-Berkeley: 'Xenophobia' is 'common reaction' to coronavirus

UC-Berkeley posted a statement saying that “xenophobia” is a “common reaction” to the covid-19 outbreak. The school later removed the post and sent out an apology.





'A bit of fraud encouraged by Berkeley': University tells illegal immigrants to fill out census forms

A presentation organizer at UC-Berkeley advised illegal immigrant students to participate in the US Census.



