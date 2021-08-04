CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Texas Dallas

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Texas Dallas is a public university within the University of Texas System. Around 21,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:









Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Comets for the Preborn

The Classical Liberal Society

John Quincy Adams Society

Turning Point USA at UTD

Young Americans for Liberty





Liberal Organizations:

Citizens’ Climate Lobby at University of Texas at Dallas

Deeds Not Words

Roosevelt at UTD

Students for Justice in Palestine

Sunrise Movement

Texas Rising at UTD

Young Democratic Socialists of America at the University of Texas Dallas

The Period Project

Queer and Trans People of Color at UTD

OpenSecrets Data on University of Texas Dallas Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 90.99% of University of Texas Dallas employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 9.01% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Texas Dallas has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

University of Texas Dallas is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Texas Dallas:





UT-Dallas changes speech policy in wake of video

Two female students were blocked from speaking to their peers on campus by a University of Texas at Dallas police officer. The university has now updated its free speech policies on the advice of its legal counsel.





UT Dallas faculty, students fighting Texas Senate concealed carry bill

On March 20, 2013, the Faculty Senate at the University of Texas at Dallas signed a resolution opposing concealed carry on campus. Two years later, the Student Government passed a similar piece of legislation with a nearly unanimous vote.





UT-Dallas prof. supports students' Second Amendment rights

Many UT profs. have come out against campus carry. Prof. Rick Addante of the University of Texas-Dallas, however, has publicly vowed that he will not discriminate against concealed carriers.