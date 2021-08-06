CAMPUS PROFILE: Texas A&M University
Texas A&M University is a public university within the Texas State University System. Around 54,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Texas A&M University is a public university within the Texas State University System. Around 54,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Alexander Hamilton Society
John Quincy Adams Society
Pro-Life Aggies
Texas A&M College Republicans
Turning Point USA
Young Americans for Freedom
Young Conservatives of Texas
Liberal Organizations:
Feminists for Reproductive Equity & Education
Her Campus Texas A&M University
IGNITE at Texas A&M
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Aggies
oSTEM at Texas A&M
Texas A&M Amnesty International
Texas Aggie Democrats
The Round Table Talk
OpenSecrets Data on Texas A&M University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 84.69% of Texas A&M University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 15.31% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Texas A&M University has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “FIRE is not currently aware of any serious threats to students’ free speech rights in the written policies on that campus.”
COVID-19:
Texas A&M University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Texas A&M University:
Texas A&M's massive glossary of social justice terms: ‘Christian Privilege,’ ‘Critical Race Feminism,’ 'Critical Race Theory'
Texas A&M University has a glossary of terms related to race, gender, religion, and other intersectional identities published on its website. Among other terms, the glossary explains several types of racism and branches of Critical Race Theory to its readers.
Texas Christian University to nix the word 'freshmen' in push for 'inclusive excellence'
"Freshman" will be replaced by "first-year" in university data beginning this fall. TCU joins the University of North Carolina and the Penn State Faculty Senate in ditching the traditional terms over inclusion concerns.
Texas A&M class requires attendance at 'Race Talks' lectures
One professor at Texas A&M University is requiring students to attend "Race Talks" lectures. In one of the lectures, the featured speaker said that the national anthem should be written by a "true small d democrat."