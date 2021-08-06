Campus Reform | CAMPUS PROFILE: Texas A&M University
CAMPUS PROFILE: Texas A&M University

Texas A&M University is a public university within the Texas State University System. Around 54,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Zachary Unger | Texas Campus Correspondent
Friday, August 6, 2021 12:30 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations:


Conservative Organizations: 

Alexander Hamilton Society

John Quincy Adams Society

Pro-Life Aggies

Texas A&M College Republicans

Turning Point USA

Young Americans for Freedom

Young Conservatives of Texas



Liberal Organizations: 

Feminists for Reproductive Equity & Education

Her Campus Texas A&M University

IGNITE at Texas A&M

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Aggies

oSTEM at Texas A&M

Texas A&M Amnesty International

Texas Aggie Democrats

The Round Table Talk


OpenSecrets Data on Texas A&M University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 84.69% of Texas A&M University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 15.31% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets. 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Texas A&M University has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “FIRE is not currently aware of any serious threats to students’ free speech rights in the written policies on that campus.” 

COVID-19:

Texas A&M University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Texas A&M University:


Texas A&M's massive glossary of social justice terms: ‘Christian Privilege,’ ‘Critical Race Feminism,’ 'Critical Race Theory'

Texas A&M University has a glossary of terms related to race, gender, religion, and other intersectional identities published on its website. Among other terms, the glossary explains several types of racism and branches of Critical Race Theory to its readers.


Texas Christian University to nix the word 'freshmen' in push for 'inclusive excellence'

"Freshman" will be replaced by "first-year" in university data beginning this fall. TCU joins the University of North Carolina and the Penn State Faculty Senate in ditching the traditional terms over inclusion concerns.


Texas A&M class requires attendance at 'Race Talks' lectures

One professor at Texas A&M University is requiring students to attend "Race Talks" lectures. In one of the lectures, the featured speaker said that the national anthem should be written by a "true small d democrat."

