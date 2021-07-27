Campus Reform | CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Wisconsin Milwaukee
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become an Investigator
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No data

CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Wisconsin Milwaukee

Trending
Could not load trending articles
Grant Fox | Wisconsin Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, July 27, 2021 12:24 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Wisconsin Milwaukee is a public university within the Wisconsin State University System. Around 22,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

  • College Republicans at UWM
  • Turning Point USA

Liberal Organizations: 

  • College Democrats at UWM
  • Students for Kerry
  • Students United for Change
  • American Civil Liberties Union Student Alliance
  • Art Educators for Social Justice (reactivation in progress)
  • Women’s March-UWM
  • Students for Justice in Palestine
  • The Flood
  • Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) Resource Center
  • Proud Panthers

OpenSecrets Data on University of Wisconsin Milwaukee Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 88.3% of University of Wisconsin Milwaukee employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 9.7% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets. 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Wisconsin Milwaukee has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 


COVID-19:

University of Wisconsin Milwaukee is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Wisconsin Milwaukee

UW-Milwaukee College Democrats encourage bailing out Kenosha rioters

The Milwaukee Freedom Fund, which they encouraged others to donate to, helps with "bail/tickets/connecting protesters to lawyers." The UW-Milwaukee College Democrats tweeted that people should donate to bail funds for Kenosha protesters who were arrested.

UW-Milwaukee student body president predicts campus carry will lead to more suicides

The student body president at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee ruffled feathers Tuesday with a statement predicting that campus carry would make suicide more common on campus.

Share this article
Staff image