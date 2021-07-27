CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Wisconsin Milwaukee
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
University of Wisconsin Milwaukee is a public university within the Wisconsin State University System. Around 22,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
- College Republicans at UWM
- Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
- College Democrats at UWM
- Students for Kerry
- Students United for Change
- American Civil Liberties Union Student Alliance
- Art Educators for Social Justice (reactivation in progress)
- Women’s March-UWM
- Students for Justice in Palestine
- The Flood
- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) Resource Center
- Proud Panthers
OpenSecrets Data on University of Wisconsin Milwaukee Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 88.3% of University of Wisconsin Milwaukee employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 9.7% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Wisconsin Milwaukee has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
University of Wisconsin Milwaukee is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of Wisconsin Milwaukee
UW-Milwaukee College Democrats encourage bailing out Kenosha rioters
The Milwaukee Freedom Fund, which they encouraged others to donate to, helps with "bail/tickets/connecting protesters to lawyers." The UW-Milwaukee College Democrats tweeted that people should donate to bail funds for Kenosha protesters who were arrested.
UW-Milwaukee student body president predicts campus carry will lead to more suicides
The student body president at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee ruffled feathers Tuesday with a statement predicting that campus carry would make suicide more common on campus.