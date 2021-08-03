WATCH: Rep Biggs warns against 'ideological indoctrination' on campuses

Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson spoke with Representative Andy Biggs (AZ-5) about some of the most pressing issues higher education is facing in this country today.

Biggs told Campus Reform that “the ideological indoctrination that's going on at university campuses has become more virulent and more active just in the last four years.”

Biggs and Jacobson also discussed some striking similarities between the book "1984" and the environment that many college students are facing today on campus, namely groupthink and thought control.

Biggs later discussed student loan debt and how loans should be restructured rather than completely swept away.

“It is not free...someone will pay for it and it'll be, oddly enough, your generation who borrowed the money because we don't have any money to pay for it,” Biggs said. “It's going to go on the national debt and increase that.”

Watch the full interview with Representative Andy Biggs above.

