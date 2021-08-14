Campus Profile: Emory University
Emory University is a private university in Georgia. Around 7,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Christian Legal Society
College Republicans
Federalist Society
NAACP
Young Americans for Freedom
Liberal Organizations:
4 Justice
Emory Climate Analysis and Solutions Team
Emory Ecological Society
Emory LGBTQ+ Grad Student Coalition
Emory Medical Students for Climate Action
Emory Pride
Emory Reproductive Health Association
Emory Students for Justice in Palestine
Fair Fight U
Her Voice: Leaders in Politics and Advocacy
Law School Democrats
Medical Students For Choice
National Lawyers Guild
Nursing Students for Sexual and Reproductive Health
Oxford Climate reality Campus Corps
Oxford Leftist Coalition
Oxford Pride
Planned Parenthood Generation Action
Pride, Revision
Red Light at Emory
ReVision Intersectional Feminist Club
Rollins Queer/Trans Collaborative
Sacred Worth
Social Concerns Network
Sorority and Fraternity Pride Alliance: LGBT & Allies in Greek Life
Southern Poverty Law Center on Campus
Students for Prison Education, Activism and Resistance
Students for Social Justice
The Climate Reality Project Campus Corps: Emory University Chapter
Young Democrats - Oxford College
Young Democrats of Emory
OpenSecrets Data on Emory University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 92.28% of Emory University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 7.72% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Emory University has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “FIRE is not currently aware of any serious threats to students’ free speech rights in the written policies on that campus.”
COVID-19:
Emory University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Emory University:
Emory workshop promotes abortion advocacy
Emory University, which is affiliated with the Methodist Church, is hosting a series of lectures aimed at educating people on pro-choice abortion policies. The United Methodist Church does not support abortion as a means of birth control or preference.
Emory Professor: The Second Amendment 'was designed' to keep 'African Americans powerless and vulnerable'
Emory professor Carol Anderson has new book in which she argues the Second Amendment is a product of racial hatred. Repressing slave revolts and ensuring Blacks remained oppressed post-emancipation, Anderson argues, were motivating factors behind support for the Second Amendment.
‘Jim Crow 2.0’: Emory faculty outraged at new election reform bill
Georgia’s new election reform law draws criticism from faculty at Emory University. Polls conducted within Georgia showed support for certain provisions of the bill.