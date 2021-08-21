Facing calls to abolish police, university rebrands officers as 'constables'

The University of Toronto’s police service rebranded their officers to “constables,” a move the school describes as adapting to changing “community expectations.”

“Our Service's re-branding to Campus Safety will better reflect the robust range of public safety services that we provide to the University community,” the university statement explains. “Our Service's re-brand comes with a fresh new visual identity — one that we believe is approachable, accessible and distinguishable.”

University of Toronto Campus Police will now call itself the “University of Toronto Campus Safety — Special Constable Service,” a change the school says will be visible on the service’s website, vehicles, and uniforms.

The move comes in the wake of widespread anti-police activism on Toronto’s campus.

In August of 2020, several dozen professors and students signed a letter demanding that administrators “immediately begin a comprehensive process for defunding and abolishing Campus Police and creating anti-carceral community safety initiatives.” The demands included funding to be reallocated toward “the hiring of more counselors and trained personnel to support students in crisis.”

Sociology professor Akwasi Owusu-Bempah told Canadian outlet CTV News that defunding the police involves “a reallocation or a reassignment of certain tasks and functions that we recognize that the police aren't performing very well, that there are negative outcomes to their involvement in those activities such as increased risk for the use of violence and potential for criminalization.”

"The very organizations, agencies and institutions that we've been defunding over the past 20 years should be seeing those funds so we would be talking social welfare services, child welfare services, education, and then it could trickle down as well to community programming," he added.

