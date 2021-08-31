Campus Profile: University of Arizona

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Arizona is a public university within the Arizona University System. Around 35,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:









Conservative Organizations:

Alexander Hamilton Society

Arizona Young Americans for Freedom

CatPac

College Republicans

Turning Point USA

Liberal Organizations:

Counselors for Social Justice - University of Arizona Chapter

If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice

Law Students for Reproductive Justice

Liberating Undocumented Voices

Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

Public Health Social Justice Alliance

Shakesqueer Theater

Students for Justice in Palestine

University of Arizona Young Democratic Socialists of America





OpenSecrets Data on University of Arizona Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 97.09% of University of Arizona employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.91% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Arizona has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “FIRE is not currently aware of any serious threats to students’ free speech rights in the written policies on that campus.”

COVID-19:

University of Arizona is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Arizona:





U Arizona backtracks after punishing student for criticizing school COVID policy

A student at the University of Arizona was punished for criticizing the university’s COVID-19 protocols online. He was also forced to pay for and take a “personal responsibility workshop.” After Campus Reform contacted the university, the sanctions were dropped.

University of Arizona linguist declares 'words matter,' then attacks 'white evangelicals'

University of Arizona linguist Sonja Lanehart gave an interview in which she explained why "words matter." The day after the interview was published, she decried “white evangelical” supporters of Donald Trump.

UArizona unveils English course on ‘Anger and Resentment in the Wake of Trump’

The University of Arizona will be offering a new course in the English Department this Fall, which is titled “Anger and Resentment in the Wake of Trump and the Coronavirus.” Students will discuss why “anger and resentment” have become prominent in political movements during the past several years and how they link to “white supremacy and white nationalism.”