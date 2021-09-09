Campus Profile: University of Notre Dame

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Notre Dame is a private university in Indiana. Around 8,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Libertarians of Notre Dame

College Republicans, University of Notre Dame

John Quincy Adams Society of Notre Dame

Knights of Columbus, Notre Dame Council, No. 1477

Network of Enlightened Women (NeW)

Right To Life, Notre Dame

The Alexander Hamilton Society at Notre Dame

Turning Point USA at the University of Notre Dame

Young Americans for Freedom

Liberal Organizations:

American Constitution Society for Law and Policy, Notre Dame Law School Chapter

College Democrats of Notre Dame

Frontline

Graduate Students Against Racial Injustice at Notre Dame (GS-ARIND)

LGBT Legal Forum (LLF)

Mendoza LGBTQ and Allies Club

Notre Dame American Civil Liberties Union

PrismND

Solidarity ND

Student Voices for Palestine





OpenSecrets Data on University of Notre Dame Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 86.47% of University of Notre Dame employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 13.53% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.









Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Notre Dame has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.













COVID-19:

University of Notre Dame is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Notre Dame:





Notre Dame students, faculty are trying to keep Chick-fil-A off campus

A small, but vocal group of students at Notre Dame are opposing the university's consideration of adding Chick-fil-A to its dining plan. A student op-ed criticized the restaurant's CEO for his Christian faith and stance on LGBTQ+ issues.





Notre Dame prof agrees with Don Lemon: White men are 'biggest terror threat'

A University of Notre Dame professor tweeted that he agrees with CNN host Don Lemon that white men are the "biggest terror threat" to America. The professor responded to Campus Reform's request for comment by doubling down on his tweet, just as Lemon has done with his statement.





In a break from tradition, Biden skips Notre Dame commencement ceremony after backlash

The Biden administration is the first since the Clinton administration to skip Notre Dame's commencement during its first year in office. Students and alumni say the second Catholic president "embraces the most pro-abortion and anti-religious liberty public policy program in history."