Campus Profile: Stephen F. Austin State University
Stephen F. Austin State University is a public university within the Texas State University System. Around 13,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
First Amendment Club
Knights of Columbus
Lumberjacks for Life
Young Conservatives of Texas
Liberal Organizations:
LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
SFA College Democrats
Texas Rising
OpenSecrets Data on Stephen F. Austin State University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 87.55% of Stephen F. Austin State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 12.45% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Stephen F. Austin State University does not have a FIRE rating.
COVID-19:
Stephen F. Austin State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.