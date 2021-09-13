Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Stephen F. Austin State University
No results

Campus Profile: Stephen F. Austin State University

Stephen F. Austin State University is a public university within the Texas State University System. Around 13,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Rylie Ferguson | Texas Campus Correspondent
Monday, September 13, 2021 5:42 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Stephen F. Austin State University is a public university within the Texas State University System. Around 13,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations:


Conservative Organizations: 

College Republicans

First Amendment Club

Knights of Columbus

 Lumberjacks for Life

Young Conservatives of Texas


Liberal Organizations: 

LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

SFA College Democrats

Texas Rising


OpenSecrets Data on Stephen F. Austin State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 87.55% of Stephen F. Austin State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 12.45% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Stephen F. Austin State University does not have a FIRE rating. 


COVID-19:

Stephen F. Austin State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.




