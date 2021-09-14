Campus Profile: University of Iowa
University of Iowa is a public university under the auspices of the Board of Regents: State of Iowa. Around 23,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
HAWKS4Liberty
Iowa Young Americans for Freedom
Students for Trump at Iowa
Students Supporting Israel
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
AAUW at Iowa
American Constitution Society for Law and Policy - Student Chapter at the University of Iowa College of Law
Amnesty International
Citizens' Climate Lobby
EQUAL Meds
Hawkeyes for Hart
House of Lorde: a space for Black Queer Individuals
Iowa College of Law Democrats
IOWA PALESTINE ADVOCACY AND LIBERATION SOCIETY
Journal of Gender, Race & Justice
Love Works
OutLaws
Queer Liberation Front
Rainbow Readers: LGBTQ+ Book Club
Reaching OUT in Business
Student Advocates for Planned Parenthood
Students Demand Action University of Iowa
The Roosevelt Network at the University of Iowa
Trans Alliance - UI
UNICEF Iowa
University Democrats
University of Iowa Students for Joe Biden
Young Democratic Socialists at Iowa
OpenSecrets Data on University of Iowa Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 93.79% of University of Iowa employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 6.21% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Iowa has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
University of Iowa is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of Iowa:
Federal court: U of Iowa used 'viewpoint discrimination' to de-register Christian group
A federal Court of Appeals upheld a previous ruling that the University of Iowa discriminated against a Christian student group. A similar suit was filed against the university in 2018.
Iowa universities receive backlash for silencing conservative voices on campus
Leaders from public universities in Iowa are apologizing after multiple First Amendment violations occurred in 2020. Lawmakers in the state still are not pleased with the explanations they got.
UIowa prof: Certain fields of study should be ‘dismantled and burned’
A professor at the University of Iowa tweeted that certain academic fields, specifically the classics, should be “dismantled and burned” in order for “white supremacy to be smothered.” She stated that her desire to abandon the classics field is "just an attempt to flatten the hierarchy and embrace a more global approach that doesn’t privilege one language or culture."