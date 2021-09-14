Campus Profile: University of Iowa

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Iowa is a public university under the auspices of the Board of Regents: State of Iowa. Around 23,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

HAWKS4Liberty

Iowa Young Americans for Freedom

Students for Trump at Iowa

Students Supporting Israel

Turning Point USA





Liberal Organizations:

AAUW at Iowa

American Constitution Society for Law and Policy - Student Chapter at the University of Iowa College of Law

Amnesty International

Citizens' Climate Lobby

EQUAL Meds

Hawkeyes for Hart

House of Lorde: a space for Black Queer Individuals

Iowa College of Law Democrats

IOWA PALESTINE ADVOCACY AND LIBERATION SOCIETY

Journal of Gender, Race & Justice

Love Works

OutLaws

Queer Liberation Front

Rainbow Readers: LGBTQ+ Book Club

Reaching OUT in Business

Student Advocates for Planned Parenthood

Students Demand Action University of Iowa

The Roosevelt Network at the University of Iowa

Trans Alliance - UI

UNICEF Iowa

University Democrats

University of Iowa Students for Joe Biden

Young Democratic Socialists at Iowa





OpenSecrets Data on University of Iowa Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 93.79% of University of Iowa employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 6.21% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.









Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Iowa has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

University of Iowa is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Iowa:





Federal court: U of Iowa used 'viewpoint discrimination' to de-register Christian group

A federal Court of Appeals upheld a previous ruling that the University of Iowa discriminated against a Christian student group. A similar suit was filed against the university in 2018.





Iowa universities receive backlash for silencing conservative voices on campus

Leaders from public universities in Iowa are apologizing after multiple First Amendment violations occurred in 2020. Lawmakers in the state still are not pleased with the explanations they got.





UIowa prof: Certain fields of study should be ‘dismantled and burned’

A professor at the University of Iowa tweeted that certain academic fields, specifically the classics, should be “dismantled and burned” in order for “white supremacy to be smothered.” She stated that her desire to abandon the classics field is "just an attempt to flatten the hierarchy and embrace a more global approach that doesn’t privilege one language or culture."