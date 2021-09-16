Campus Profile: University of California San Diego

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of California San Diego is a public university within the University of California System. Around 30,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:





Conservative Organizations:

No Active Organizations

Liberal Organizations:

Che Cafe

Students for Justice in Palestine

Queer@Scripps





OpenSecrets Data on University of UCSD Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 87.4% of UCSD employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 6.9% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Nebraska Omaha has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

University of California San Diego is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.

Stories by Campus Reform about University of California San Diego:





UC-San Diego refuses to cancel course on films of Woody Allen

The University of California, San Diego is refusing to cancel a course on “The Films of Woody Allen” despite a petition that has received tens of thousands of signatures. In a statement last week, the Academic Senate pushed back against demands that the class be cancelled based on unproven sexual abuse allegations against the filmmaker, stressing the importance of academic freedom on campus.





UCSD 'White allyship' program material puts ‘Blue Lives Matter’ supporters in ‘White Terrorist’ category

The University of California-San Diego launched a “White allyship” program “with an intentional focus on the work white people need to do” in forwarding “anti-racism.” One recommended resource is a “checklist for white allies against racism,” which includes proclamations such as “I use the language and political worldview of anti-racism.” Another says that a person who believes in “Blue Lives Matter” or uses “white evangelical rhetoric” to “justify racism” can be classified as a “White Terrorist.”





Student groups demand that UCSD become a ‘sanctuary campus’

Students at the University of California, San Diego are demanding that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) be banned in order to make UCSD a “sanctuary campus.” Two student groups, Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlan and Migrant Rights Awareness, declare in their list of demands that they “stand in solidarity against the xenophobia and racism perpetuated through the ‘chalkening’ incidents that occurred at the University of California, San Diego.”