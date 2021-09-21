Campus Profile: University of California, Irvine

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Conservative Organizations:

Anteaters for Life

College Republicans at UCI

Federalist Society [The] at UCI

The Alexander Hamilton Society at UCI - AHS

Liberal Organizations:

Anteater Civil Liberties Union

Anteaters for Activism

Brave Spaces

Brick Theatre Company

Climatepedia

Club Lightbulb - Anteaters for Education

College Democrats at UCI

Her Campus

If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice at UCI Law

Planned Parenthood Generation Action

Students for Justice in Palestine

The Feminist Illuminati of UC Irvine

The Progressive Student Alliance at U.C. Irvine

UCI DREAM Center

Young Democratic Socialists of America at UCI

Health and Justice Advocates at UCI

Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlan - MEChA

Students Mobilizing Change

Sunrise Movement at UCI

Yang Gang at UCI

OutLaw at UCI Law

QT STEM

Queer & Asian at UCI - Q&A

South Asian Student Union

American Constitution Society for Law and Policy (ACS) Student Chapter at UCI

Students Advocating For Immigrant Rights and Equity (SAFIRE)

OpenSecrets Data on University of California Irvine Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 87.4% of University of California, Irvine employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 8.2% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.









Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of California Irvine has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.





COVID-19:

University of California, Irvine is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

'Blue lives don't matter,' pro-BLM UC Irvine protesters say

Protesters held signs reading "Blue Lives Don't Matter," "Police Kill the Mentally Ill," and "F**k the Police." The University of California, Irvine Black Student Union held a protest Friday calling for a total and complete ban on the UC Irvine Police Department.





UC-Irvine student gov passes 'shameful' new anti-Israel resolution

The University of California Irvine’s student senators passed a resolution asking that the school boycott all companies that work with Israel. Campus Reform has reported on several instances of anti-Semitism at American universities.





UCI chancellor downplays school's history of anti-Semitic incidents

The University of California, Irvine (UCI) condemned the latest incident of harassment and intimidation against Jewish students on its campus but refused to acknowledge a widespread problem of anti-Semitism.