Campus Profile: University of Chicago
University of Chicago is a private university in Illinois. Around 6,499 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Edmund Burke Society
Federalist Society
Students for Life
TAMID Group
University of Chicago Friends of Israel
Liberal Organizations:
ACLU University of Chicago Law Chapter
American Constitution Society
Amnesty International
Blacklight Magazine
Chicago Justice Initiative
Environmental Justice Task Force
Exploring Race
Feminist Forum
If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice
LGBTQ Business Alliance
MECHA
oSTEM at UChicago
Platypus
Project Reproductive Freedom
Students for Justice in Palestine
University of Chicago Democrats
University of Chicago Student Action
OpenSecrets Data on University of Chicago Employee Political Donations
In the 2020 election cycle, 97.58% of University of Chicago employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.42% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Chicago has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.” FIRE also notes that a green light does not by itself guarantee that a school actively supports free expression.
COVID-19:
University of Chicago is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of Chicago:
University of Chicago publishes 'abortion guide,' claims pregnancy centers 'lead to suicide'
The University of Chicago (UC) has published an 'abortion guide.' The founding document blames the 'escalated assault on women’s reproductive justice,' on the war in Iraq, anti-immigrant legislation, and 'weakening environmental policies.'
As crime soars, UChicago students call to disband campus police
Dozens of students from the University of Chicago began a multi-day protesting campaign on demanding, among other things, that the university police department be disbanded. This comes despite a recent spike in violent crime and general unrest in the Chicago area.
University of Chicago faculty demand reparations
A letter published by a coalition of University of Chicago faculty demands a $2 million budget, Critical Race Theory Department, defunding of police, and reparations committee.The call to action requires an “equity analysis” to mold the University’s future agenda and address an alleged history of fostering white supremacy and institutional racism. The Demands follow the University of Chicago’s removal of a Stephen Douglas plaque from its campus.