Campus Profile: University of Chicago

University of Chicago is a private university in Illinois. Around 6,499 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Kevin Fagan | Illinois Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, September 22, 2021 11:30 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Chicago is a private university in Illinois. Around 6,499 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

College Republicans

Edmund Burke Society

Federalist Society

Students for Life

TAMID Group

University of Chicago Friends of Israel


Liberal Organizations: 

ACLU University of Chicago Law Chapter

American Constitution Society

Amnesty International

Blacklight Magazine

Chicago Justice Initiative

Environmental Justice Task Force

Exploring Race

Feminist Forum

If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice

LGBTQ Business Alliance

MECHA

oSTEM at UChicago

Platypus

Project Reproductive Freedom

Students for Justice in Palestine

University of Chicago Democrats

University of Chicago Student Action


OpenSecrets Data on University of Chicago Employee Political Donations

In the 2020 election cycle, 97.58% of University of Chicago employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.42% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Chicago has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.” FIRE also notes that a green light does not by itself guarantee that a school actively supports free expression. 


COVID-19:

University of Chicago is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

