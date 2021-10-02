Campus Profile: University of Georgia

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Federalist Society

Georgia Israel Public Affairs Committee

John Quincy Adams Society

Law Republicans at UGA

Students for Collins

Students for Life of UGA

TAMID Group

Turning Point USA

Liberal Organizations:

American Constitution Society of University of Georgia School of Law

Amnesty International at UGA

Climate and Society Club

Fair Fight U

infUSion Magazine

Law Democrats

Marsha Garden

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People at UGA

Out in STEM

OUTLaw/Stonewall Law Student Association

Pride Alliance

Roosevelt Institute at UGA

Students for Justice in Palestine

Undocumented Student Alliance

Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity (URGE)

Young Democratic Socialists of America in Athens

OpenSecrets Data on University of Georgia Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 89.44% of University of Georgia employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 10.56% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.









Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Georgia has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

