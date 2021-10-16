JACOBSON: Our colleges should be places for education, not surveillance

On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson explains that American universities are becoming surveillance states thanks to new tools that were given to students during the pandemic so that they could snitch on their peers.

“Universities should not be giving students the ability to snitch on each other – and certainly shouldn’t be encouraging it” because there is “already a sense of uneasiness on campus,” Jacobson says.

Jacobson then compares these policies to the tactics used in the novel 1984.

“University administrations are turning into Big Brother - seeking to control and know everything about a student's life, including personal medical information and speech. What was once considered a fictional book is now coming to life right in front of our very eyes,” Jacobson states.

She then stated that the “real ones that are wounding the USA are the people who hate this country and seek to destroy everything in America, past and present.”

This week, Campus Reform correspondent Meredith Minto joins the Campus Countdown to talk about a professor that was penalized after he tried to implement his own mask mandate in his classroom.

Jacobson then analyzes some of the latest examples of colleges and universities trying to cancel Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous People’s Day.

Watch the episode above for full coverage on all of these stories.

