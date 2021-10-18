Campus Profile: New York University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

New York University is a private university in the state of New York. Around 27,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:









Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans - All-University

Israel Journal at NYU - All-University

Realize Israel at NYU - All-University

TAMID at NYU - All-University





Liberal Organizations:

Allies & Queers for Understanding and Awareness

Amnesty International - All-University

College Democrats - All-University

Global Students for Justice - All-University

GLS SHEPheRD

International Youth and Students for Social Equality at NYU - All-University

Jewish Voice for Peace at NYU - All-University

Journal of Politics and International Affairs - All-University

Kesher: Reform Jews at NYU - All-University

Keshet - All-University

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender People in Medicine

LGBTQ+Faith

Medical Students for Choice

MexSA - All-University

Native American and Indigenous Students Group at NYU - All-University

New Masculinities - All-University

NYU Alternative Breaks

NYU Sexual & Reproductive Health-Positive

oSTEM

OutBreath

Path to Student Awareness

Pride Corp

Queer Grads

Queer Union - All-University

Radical Social Work Collective

Roosevelt Institute at NYU - All-University

SHADES

SPS Rainbow Alliance

Students Creating Radical Change - All-University

Students for Justice in Palestine - All-University

Students for Sexual Respect - All-University

The Feminist Society at NYU - All-University

T-Party - All-University

Trans+Queer=Collective

Young Democratic Socialists of America at NYU - All-University









OpenSecrets Data on New York University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 96.46% of New York University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.54% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

New York University has been given a yellow light speech code rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:





New York University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty, administrators, staff, and campus visitors.





Stories by Campus Reform about New York University:





Students demand universities provide Black student-only housing





A student-led task force at New York University demanded that the administration provide Black student only student housing. The Black Student Association of Rice University previously demanded funding for a “Black House.”









NYU student gov claims 'jails do not make us safe,' backs 'abolition' plan





NYU students are unhappy with Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to shut down the controversial Rikers Island prison and replace it with newer, more humane prisons. Instead, the NYU student government is calling on de Blasio to shut down the prison without building any new facilities, endorsing a plan that calls for NYC to "responsibly release" Rikers prisoners.









NYU-Shanghai quietly adds communist-sympathizing, pro-Chinese government course





NYU-Shanghai quietly created a pro-Chinese government course last year. The school’s College Republican chairman said it is “shameful” that the school is caving to the Chinese government