Campus Profile: New York University
New York University is a private university in the state of New York. Around 27,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans - All-University
Israel Journal at NYU - All-University
Realize Israel at NYU - All-University
TAMID at NYU - All-University
Liberal Organizations:
Allies & Queers for Understanding and Awareness
Amnesty International - All-University
College Democrats - All-University
Global Students for Justice - All-University
GLS SHEPheRD
International Youth and Students for Social Equality at NYU - All-University
Jewish Voice for Peace at NYU - All-University
Journal of Politics and International Affairs - All-University
Kesher: Reform Jews at NYU - All-University
Keshet - All-University
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender People in Medicine
LGBTQ+Faith
Medical Students for Choice
MexSA - All-University
Native American and Indigenous Students Group at NYU - All-University
New Masculinities - All-University
NYU Alternative Breaks
NYU Sexual & Reproductive Health-Positive
oSTEM
OutBreath
Path to Student Awareness
Pride Corp
Queer Grads
Queer Union - All-University
Radical Social Work Collective
Roosevelt Institute at NYU - All-University
SHADES
SPS Rainbow Alliance
Students Creating Radical Change - All-University
Students for Justice in Palestine - All-University
Students for Sexual Respect - All-University
The Feminist Society at NYU - All-University
T-Party - All-University
Trans+Queer=Collective
Young Democratic Socialists of America at NYU - All-University
OpenSecrets Data on New York University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 96.46% of New York University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.54% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
New York University has been given a yellow light speech code rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
New York University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty, administrators, staff, and campus visitors.
Stories by Campus Reform about New York University:
Students demand universities provide Black student-only housing
A student-led task force at New York University demanded that the administration provide Black student only student housing. The Black Student Association of Rice University previously demanded funding for a “Black House.”
NYU student gov claims 'jails do not make us safe,' backs 'abolition' plan
NYU students are unhappy with Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to shut down the controversial Rikers Island prison and replace it with newer, more humane prisons. Instead, the NYU student government is calling on de Blasio to shut down the prison without building any new facilities, endorsing a plan that calls for NYC to "responsibly release" Rikers prisoners.
NYU-Shanghai quietly adds communist-sympathizing, pro-Chinese government course
NYU-Shanghai quietly created a pro-Chinese government course last year. The school’s College Republican chairman said it is “shameful” that the school is caving to the Chinese government