Campus Profile: University of Rochester
University of Rochester is a private university in New York. Around 6,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Students for Israel
Liberal Organizations:
Active Minds
College Democrats
College Feminists
Environmental Activism Club
Her Campus
Lilac Living
Paul J. Burgett Intercultural Center
Pride Network
Students for a Democratic Society
Students for Justice in Palestine
Womanist Club
OpenSecrets Data on University of Rochester Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 97.09% of University of Rochester employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.91% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Rochester has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
University of Rochester is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of Rochester:
Profs say 'mandatory' voting would restore election integrity; another prof disagrees
Two professors are advocating for "mandatory" voting. The pair co-authored a book claiming that mandatory voting would restore integrity of American elections. One electoral politics experts who spoke with Campus Reform, however, said mandatory voting would have the opposite effect.
University rewards staff who attend 'microaggressions' seminar
Attendance can also qualify the school's medical staff for a discounted rate on malpractice insurance obtained through the center. The University of Rochester's School of Medicine and Dentistry offers credit for attendance at an “Impact of Microaggressions on Wellness” event.
Single-gender clubs labeled 'discrimination' at Rochester
The University of Rochester’s All-Campus Judicial Council (ACJC) ruled that gendered language and “participation in gender-exclusive competitions” by student groups constitute “discrimination.”