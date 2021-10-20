Campus Reform | Campus Profile: University of Rochester
No results

Campus Profile: University of Rochester

University of Rochester is a private university in New York. Around 6,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Lena Branch | Iowa Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, October 20, 2021 4:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

College Republicans

Students for Israel

 

Liberal Organizations: 

Active Minds

College Democrats

College Feminists

Environmental Activism Club

Her Campus

Lilac Living

Paul J. Burgett Intercultural Center

Pride Network

Students for a Democratic Society

Students for Justice in Palestine

Womanist Club


OpenSecrets Data on University of Rochester Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 97.09% of University of Rochester employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.91% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Rochester has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 



COVID-19:

 

University of Rochester is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff. 

 

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Rochester:


Profs say 'mandatory' voting would restore election integrity; another prof disagrees 


Two professors are advocating for "mandatory" voting. The pair co-authored a book claiming that mandatory voting would restore integrity of American elections. One electoral politics experts who spoke with Campus Reform, however, said mandatory voting would have the opposite effect.


University rewards staff who attend 'microaggressions' seminar 


Attendance can also qualify the school's medical staff for a discounted rate on malpractice insurance obtained through the center. The University of Rochester's School of Medicine and Dentistry offers credit for attendance at an “Impact of Microaggressions on Wellness” event.


Single-gender clubs labeled 'discrimination' at Rochester 


The University of Rochester’s All-Campus Judicial Council (ACJC) ruled that gendered language and “participation in gender-exclusive competitions” by student groups constitute “discrimination.”

