Campus Profile: University of Oklahoma

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Oklahoma is a public university in Oklahoma. Around 21,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Norman Students for Life

Students for Israel

The Federalist Society

Turning Point USA

Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Oklahoma





Liberal Organizations:

American Constitution Society

College Democrats

College of Law Outlaw

Justice League

LGBTQ Program Advisory Board

LGBTQ Student Alliance

LGBTQ+ In Business

LGBTQ+ Student Journalist Association

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People at The University of Oklahoma

Out in Faith

Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

Student Advocates Against Governmental Injustice

Student Leftist Union

Student Socialist League

Students for Reproductive Justice

OpenSecrets Data on University of Oklahoma Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 93.35% of University of Oklahoma employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 6.65% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Oklahoma has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

University of Oklahoma is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.





Stories by Campus Reform about University of Oklahoma:





University of Oklahoma athletes will wear 'Sooners for Humanity & BLM' patch





The University of Oklahoma is sponsoring a “Sooners for Humanity” campaign, which includes an athletics patch featuring the phrase “Black Lives Matter.” The school says that the raised fists on the patch represent “unity.”





Students stage sit-in, cry racism after prof reads 'historical document' containing n-word





University of Oklahoma students are protesting after a protester read from a "historical document." The document contained the n-word, which the professor read aloud without censoring.





Student gov reportedly tries to defund conservative group, gets a constitutional lesson instead





The University of Oklahoma allegedly told its own student government association that it cannot discriminate against conservative student organizations because doing so would be unconstitutional. The university president allegedly said he would overturn the decision if the student government tried.