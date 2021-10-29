Campus Profile: University of Oklahoma
University of Oklahoma is a public university in Oklahoma. Around 21,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Norman Students for Life
Students for Israel
The Federalist Society
Turning Point USA
Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Oklahoma
Liberal Organizations:
American Constitution Society
College Democrats
College of Law Outlaw
Justice League
LGBTQ Program Advisory Board
LGBTQ Student Alliance
LGBTQ+ In Business
LGBTQ+ Student Journalist Association
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People at The University of Oklahoma
Out in Faith
Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics
Student Advocates Against Governmental Injustice
Student Leftist Union
Student Socialist League
Students for Reproductive Justice
OpenSecrets Data on University of Oklahoma Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 93.35% of University of Oklahoma employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 6.65% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Oklahoma has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
University of Oklahoma is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of Oklahoma:
University of Oklahoma athletes will wear 'Sooners for Humanity & BLM' patch
The University of Oklahoma is sponsoring a “Sooners for Humanity” campaign, which includes an athletics patch featuring the phrase “Black Lives Matter.” The school says that the raised fists on the patch represent “unity.”
Students stage sit-in, cry racism after prof reads 'historical document' containing n-word
University of Oklahoma students are protesting after a protester read from a "historical document." The document contained the n-word, which the professor read aloud without censoring.
Student gov reportedly tries to defund conservative group, gets a constitutional lesson instead
The University of Oklahoma allegedly told its own student government association that it cannot discriminate against conservative student organizations because doing so would be unconstitutional. The university president allegedly said he would overturn the decision if the student government tried.