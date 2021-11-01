Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Boston University
No results

Campus Profile: Boston University

Boston University is a private university in Massachusetts. Around 16,900 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Lynzee Ballif | Florida Campus Correspondent
Monday, November 1, 2021 12:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations:


Conservative Organizations: 

College Republicans

Israeli Club at BU

Network of Enlightened Women at Boston University

TAMID Group

The Federalist Society

Young Americans for Freedom

Young Americans for Liberty

 

Liberal Organizations: 

Action BU

American Constitution Society (Graduate)

Amnesty International at Boston University

Center for Gender Sexuality and Activism

College Democrats

Feminist Collective

heforshebu

If/When/How: Boston University School of Law Chapter

OutLaw (Graduate) - 43200

PERIOD

Pride in Business

Queer Activist Collective

Students for a Just and Stable Future

Students for Justice in Palestine

Students for Reproductive Freedom

Trans Listening Circle

Young Democratic Socialists


OpenSecrets Data on Boston University Employee Political Donations

In the 2020 election cycle, 96.85% of Boston University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.15% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.



Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Boston University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 




COVID-19:


Boston University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff 

 


