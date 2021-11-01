Campus Profile: Boston University
Boston University is a private university in Massachusetts. Around 16,900 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Israeli Club at BU
Network of Enlightened Women at Boston University
TAMID Group
The Federalist Society
Young Americans for Freedom
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
Action BU
American Constitution Society (Graduate)
Amnesty International at Boston University
Center for Gender Sexuality and Activism
College Democrats
Feminist Collective
heforshebu
If/When/How: Boston University School of Law Chapter
OutLaw (Graduate) - 43200
PERIOD
Pride in Business
Queer Activist Collective
Students for a Just and Stable Future
Students for Justice in Palestine
Students for Reproductive Freedom
Trans Listening Circle
Young Democratic Socialists
OpenSecrets Data on Boston University Employee Political Donations
In the 2020 election cycle, 96.85% of Boston University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.15% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Boston University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Boston University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff
Stories by Campus Reform about Boston University:
Boston University encourages BLM protests, enforces limits on other gatherings
According to the BU Student Activities Office, students are highly encouraged to hold most meetings virtually, and all off campus events are prohibited. The letter titled “Engaging Safely” was written by BU’s President Robert A. Brown and distributed to students early Friday afternoon, as well as posted to the university website.
Boston University ‘particularly eager’ to hire BIPOC, international, marginalized students for job
A Boston University job description for Graduate Writing Center Consultants says the university is 'particularly eager' to hire BIPOC, international, and minority students. AEI scholar Mark Perry says this posting could conflict with BU’s Equal Opportunity Affirmative Action Policy, though discrimination would be difficult to prove.
AOC's alma mater encourages donations to prison abolition group
Boston University published an article about trans awareness, including a suggestion to donate to a prison abolition group. The Boston-based group was started as an “explicitly anarchist project” by Reverend Jason Lydon, a Unitarian Universalist minister.