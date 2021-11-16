Campus Profile: University of Wisconsin Green Bay
University of Wisconsin Green Bay is a public university in Wisconsin. Around 8,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Phoenix Students For Life
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats
Leaders Igniting Transformation
Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA)
Social Justice Club
OpenSecrets Data on University of Wisconsin Green Bay Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 100% of University of Wisconsin Green Bay employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Wisconsin Green Bay has been given a yellow light speech code rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
University of Wisconsin Green Bay is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of Wisconsin Green Bay:
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: UW-Green Bay threatens to shut down conservative organization
One conservative student said that the university is using the virus as an excuse to shut down student organizations. A UW-Green Bay employee threatened to shut down a Students for Trump chapter after allegations from the admissions department.
UW-Green Bay offers profs $2K to 'diversify their courses'
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is offering up to 10 faculty members a $2,000 stipend each to “create an inclusive classroom environment” and “diversify their courses.”
UW-Green Bay offers ‘Green Lives Matter’ course
The course is one of the school's first-year seminars. University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UW-Green Bay) first-year seminars this fall will delve into food politics, environmental justice, and cultural appropriation of Native American culture, among other social justice topics.