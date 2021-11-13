Campus Profile: Boise State University
Boise State University is a public university in Idaho. Around 20,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Boise State University is a public university in Idaho. Around 20,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans at Boise State University
Network of Enlightened Women (NeW) at Boise State University
Students for 2A
Turning Point USA Student Organization at Boise State
Liberal Organizations:
Amnesty International Chapter at Boise State
Gender Equity Center
Menstrual Equity Club
Movimiento Estudiantil Progressive Action
Pride Alliance
Queer STEM Club
Students For Labor
Transgender Alliance
TRIO Club
Young Democrats at Boise State
OpenSecrets Data on University of Boise State University Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 90.44% of Boise State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 9.56% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Boise State University has been given a yellow light speech code rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Boise State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Boise State University:
Boise State will launch new ‘American Values’ institute after ID lawmakers cut funding over leftist curriculum
Idaho lawmakers slashed Boise State University’s budget by $1.5 million as a response to its implementation of Critical Race Theory. The university president framed the institute as corrective measure against 'polarization.'
Boise State pulls, then reinstates diversity class after students ‘humiliated and degraded’
Boise State University suspended, then reinstated, a diversity class after students were reportedly “humiliated and degraded.” The school announced that it would cancel all sections of UF 200, “Foundations of Ethics and Diversity,” on March 16.
Her business was run off campus for her views. Now she's taking legal action.
Pro law enforcement owner of Big City Coffee Sarah Fendley says student protesters caused her to prematurely close a location on campus. Fendley blames the university and wants $10 million in damages.BSU declines to comment on "potential or pending litigation."