Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Boise State University
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

Campus Profile: Boise State University

Boise State University is a public university in Idaho. Around 20,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
WATCH: Students stunned when they hear how much 'the rich' already pay in taxes
By Addison Smith
2
UIC tells students they cannot speak 'freely like this' while tabling for conservative …
By Wyatt Eichholz
3
Here's what students think about their White classmates being charged $10 for COVID masks
By Logan Dubil
4
Will Witt responds to students' accusations that he is a fascist
By Kate Anderson
5
EXCLUSIVE: School responds to demands listed in anonymous 'Black Manifesto'
By Logan Dubil
6
WATCH: Socialist student accidentally says that taxation is theft
By Addison Smith
Molly Brownfield | Idaho Campus Correspondent
Saturday, November 13, 2021 5:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Boise State University is a public university in Idaho. Around 20,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.


Official Political Student Organizations:


Conservative Organizations: 

College Republicans at Boise State University

Network of Enlightened Women (NeW) at Boise State University

Students for 2A

Turning Point USA Student Organization at Boise State

 

Liberal Organizations:

Amnesty International Chapter at Boise State

Gender Equity Center

Menstrual Equity Club

Movimiento Estudiantil Progressive Action

Pride Alliance

Queer STEM Club

Students For Labor

Transgender Alliance

TRIO Club

Young Democrats at Boise State


OpenSecrets Data on University of Boise State University Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 90.44% of Boise State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 9.56% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.



Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Boise State University has been given a yellow light speech code rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 



 

COVID-19:

 

Boise State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 


Stories by Campus Reform about Boise State University:


Boise State will launch new ‘American Values’ institute after ID lawmakers cut funding over leftist curriculum


Idaho lawmakers slashed Boise State University’s budget by $1.5 million as a response to its implementation of Critical Race Theory. The university president framed the institute as corrective measure against 'polarization.'


Boise State pulls, then reinstates diversity class after students ‘humiliated and degraded’


Boise State University suspended, then reinstated, a diversity class after students were reportedly “humiliated and degraded.” The school announced that it would cancel all sections of UF 200, “Foundations of Ethics and Diversity,” on March 16.


Her business was run off campus for her views. Now she's taking legal action.


Pro law enforcement owner of Big City Coffee Sarah Fendley says student protesters caused her to prematurely close a location on campus. Fendley blames the university and wants $10 million in damages.BSU declines to comment on "potential or pending litigation."

Share this article
Staff image