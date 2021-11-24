Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Elon University
Campus Profile: Elon University

Elon University is a private university in North Carolina. Around 6,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Brooklynn Hess | Virginia Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, November 24, 2021 1:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

College Republicans

IDEA: Israel Dialogue, Education, and Advocacy

 

Liberal Organizations:

Center for Equity and Inclusive Excellence

Center for Race, Ethnicity, & Diversity Education

College Democrats

DEEP

Elon Feminist for Equality Change and Transformation

Gender and LGBTQIA Center

oSTEM at Elon

Spectrum

Students for Peace and Social Justice

SexEU: Inclusive, Comprehensive, Sex Education for Students

Unity in Communications


COVID-19:

 

Elon University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 


Stories by Campus Reform about Elon University:


Elon University assigns 'remix' of Kendi book as common read 


Elon University assigned the book 'Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You' as the common read for all incoming students. The book is dubbed as a 'remix' of Kendi’s 2016 bestseller 'Stamped: From the Beginning.' 


Elon University cancels segregated 'White caucus' amid backlash 


Elon University promoted a "White caucus" for "White-identifying" students. The event was advertised as a space for White students to "learn about and process their awareness and complicity in unjust systems."


Elon to consider 'commitment' to diversity when awarding faculty pay raises 


A campus spokesman said the school has distributed "extensive information" on how it will implement the policy. However, the school declined to disclose that "extensive information" to Campus Reform. Elon University will base all future faculty pay increases, in part, based on their commitment to social justice.

