Campus Profile: Elon University
Elon University is a private university in North Carolina. Around 6,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Elon University is a private university in North Carolina. Around 6,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
IDEA: Israel Dialogue, Education, and Advocacy
Liberal Organizations:
Center for Equity and Inclusive Excellence
Center for Race, Ethnicity, & Diversity Education
College Democrats
DEEP
Elon Feminist for Equality Change and Transformation
Gender and LGBTQIA Center
oSTEM at Elon
Spectrum
Students for Peace and Social Justice
SexEU: Inclusive, Comprehensive, Sex Education for Students
Unity in Communications
COVID-19:
Elon University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Elon University:
Elon University assigns 'remix' of Kendi book as common read
Elon University assigned the book 'Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You' as the common read for all incoming students. The book is dubbed as a 'remix' of Kendi’s 2016 bestseller 'Stamped: From the Beginning.'
Elon University cancels segregated 'White caucus' amid backlash
Elon University promoted a "White caucus" for "White-identifying" students. The event was advertised as a space for White students to "learn about and process their awareness and complicity in unjust systems."
Elon to consider 'commitment' to diversity when awarding faculty pay raises
A campus spokesman said the school has distributed "extensive information" on how it will implement the policy. However, the school declined to disclose that "extensive information" to Campus Reform. Elon University will base all future faculty pay increases, in part, based on their commitment to social justice.