Campus Profile: University of New Mexico

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of New Mexico is a public university in New Mexico. Around 16,100 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Federalist Society (UNM School of Law)

Turning Point USA at University of New Mexico

Liberal Organizations:

American Civil Liberties Union UNMSOL

College Democrats (UNM)

Community Action for UNM Student Empowerment

Food Justice Initiative

Generation Action

If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice UNM School of Law Chapter

Lambda Law Student Association

LGBTQ Students and Allies in Healthcare

Luther House

Medical Students for Reproductive Justice

Movimiento Estudiantil Chicana/o/@/x de Aztlán

Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

Queer Student Alliance

Social Justice Student Action Committee

Students for Socialism

Young Democratic Socialists of America

OpenSecrets Data on University of New Mexico Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 96.29% of University of New Mexico employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.71% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of New Mexico has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

University of New Mexico is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for faculty, staff and students.





Stories by Campus Reform about University of New Mexico:





University of New Mexico faces calls to remove historic 'Three Peoples' mural





Images on the mural show not just New Mexico’s Native American population, but images on the mural also show New Mexico’s Hispanic and Caucasian population as well. However, opponents say the "Three Peoples" mural is racist because the Caucasian has a painted face while the other individuals do not.





UNM pushes for more diversity and inclusion themes in courses





Options include various courses focusing on racial, ethnic, and women’s studies. The University of New Mexico requires that all undergraduate students fulfill a three-credit "diversity and inclusion" course requirement in order to graduate.





UNM to replace Spanish ‘Conquistador’ on official seal after complaints of ‘symbolic violence’





Other petition demands included the removal of campus murals and other imagery and waived tuition for Native American students. The University of New Mexico is accepting design submissions for a new seal after a petition demand for it to “abolish” its “racist seal” that depicted a Spanish Conquistador.