CAMPUS PROFILE: Georgia State University

Alexia Bianchi | Florida Campus Correspondent
Saturday, December 4, 2021 3:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Georgia State University is a public university in Georgia. Around 28,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans at Georgia State University

Turning Point USA at Georgia State

Federalist Society

 

Liberal Organizations:

IGNITE Georgia State University Chapter

Young Democrats at Georgia State

American Constitution Society

Law Students for Reproductive Justice

Dunwoody Feminati

OUTLaw

Blacks for Liberation and Cooperative Community Action

Alliance for Sexual and Gender Diversity

Faces of Feminism

 

OpenSecrets Data on Georgia State University Political Donations

In the 2020 election cycle, 95.10% of Georgia State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.90% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Georgia State University has been given a yellow light speech code rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 



 

COVID-19:

Georgia State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.


Stories by Campus Reform about Georgia State University

‘Xie, Ze, Yoself’: Georgia State U offers TEN pronoun options for women’s classes

Georgia State University’s business school listed ten pronoun options on a signup for a women’s business program. Among the options were “ey,” “xie,” “hir,” “vis,” and “yoself.” 


Facebook forks over $75K to Georgia State for anti-racist virtual reality simulation

Facebook gave Georgia State University $75,000 to make an 'immersive and interactive' film about racism. The narrative film project will cover 'snide comments, hostile attitudes, and other racist behavior. 


EXCLUSIVE: Georgia state rep pushes campus free speech bill. Guess who opposes it.

Georgia State Representative Josh Bonner spoke with Campus Reform to discuss pre filing the Forming Open and Robust University Minds (FORUM) Act. The bill, which Bonner claims is a first of its kind in Georgia, is aimed at protecting free speech on college campuses.

