CAMPUS PROFILE: Georgia State University
Georgia State University is a public university in Georgia. Around 28,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans at Georgia State University
Turning Point USA at Georgia State
Federalist Society
Liberal Organizations:
IGNITE Georgia State University Chapter
Young Democrats at Georgia State
American Constitution Society
Law Students for Reproductive Justice
Dunwoody Feminati
OUTLaw
Blacks for Liberation and Cooperative Community Action
Alliance for Sexual and Gender Diversity
Faces of Feminism
OpenSecrets Data on Georgia State University Political Donations
In the 2020 election cycle, 95.10% of Georgia State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.90% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Georgia State University has been given a yellow light speech code rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Georgia State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Georgia State University
‘Xie, Ze, Yoself’: Georgia State U offers TEN pronoun options for women’s classes
Georgia State University’s business school listed ten pronoun options on a signup for a women’s business program. Among the options were “ey,” “xie,” “hir,” “vis,” and “yoself.”
Facebook forks over $75K to Georgia State for anti-racist virtual reality simulation
Facebook gave Georgia State University $75,000 to make an 'immersive and interactive' film about racism. The narrative film project will cover 'snide comments, hostile attitudes, and other racist behavior.
EXCLUSIVE: Georgia state rep pushes campus free speech bill. Guess who opposes it.
Georgia State Representative Josh Bonner spoke with Campus Reform to discuss pre filing the Forming Open and Robust University Minds (FORUM) Act. The bill, which Bonner claims is a first of its kind in Georgia, is aimed at protecting free speech on college campuses.