Campus Profile: Indiana State University

Indiana State University is a public university in Indiana. Around 9,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Sam Neves '23 | Massachusetts Campus Correspondent
Thursday, December 9, 2021 5:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Indiana State University is a public university in Indiana. Around 9,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

    Sycamores for Life


 Liberal Organizations:

Amnesty International

College Democrats

LGBTQ Student Resource Center

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

Planned Parenthood Generation Action

Spectrum at Indiana State University

STATE for the American Democracy Project

Student Coalition for Social Justice

Transgender Support Group

United Sycamores Against Marginalization

 

OpenSecrets Data on Indiana State University Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 94.69% of Indiana State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.31% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.



Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Indiana State University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 


 

COVID-19:

 Indiana State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students. 

Staff image