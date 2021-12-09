Campus Profile: Indiana State University
Indiana State University is a public university in Indiana. Around 9,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Sycamores for Life
Liberal Organizations:
Amnesty International
College Democrats
LGBTQ Student Resource Center
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
Planned Parenthood Generation Action
Spectrum at Indiana State University
STATE for the American Democracy Project
Student Coalition for Social Justice
Transgender Support Group
United Sycamores Against Marginalization
OpenSecrets Data on Indiana State University Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 94.69% of Indiana State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.31% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Indiana State University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Indiana State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.