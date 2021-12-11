Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Arkansas Tech University
No results

Campus Profile: Arkansas Tech University

Arkansas Tech University is a public university in Arkansas. Around 10,100 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Anthony Pecoraro '24 | Connecticut Campus Correspondent
Saturday, December 11, 2021 3:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Arkansas Tech University is a public university in Arkansas. Around 10,100 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Arkansas Tech University College Republicans

 

Liberal Organizations:

ATU Young Democrats

SPECTRUM


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Arkansas Tech University does not have a FIRE rating. 


COVID-19:

Arkansas Tech University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Arkansas Tech University:


University bows to pressure, loosens speech restrictions

The Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees recently voted unanimously to expand the designated “free speech zones” on campus following complaints from conservative students. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) reported the policy change last week, calling it a direct response to a letter FIRE had sent in January criticizing the school’s use of free speech zones as a way to limit freedom of expression.

