Campus Profile: University of Idaho
University of Idaho is a public university in Idaho. Around 4,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
University of Idaho is a public university in Idaho. Around 4,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans at the University of Idaho
Students for Life at the University of Idaho
Turning Point USA @Uidaho
Liberal Organizations:
Amnesty International at the University of Idaho
Gender and Sexuality Alliance at the University of Idaho
Generation Action
Movimiento Activista Social
University of Idaho LGBTQA Office
Young Democrats at the University of Idaho
OpenSecrets Data on University of Idaho Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 98.01% of University of Idaho employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.99% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Idaho has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
University of Idaho is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of Idaho:
Idaho students demand Starbucks offer 'free' vegan milk that 'doesn't support animal abuse'
Students from the University of Idaho staged a sit-in at a local Starbucks over the coffee chain's upcharge for vegan milk. The students claim the upcharge "penalizes" people who are concerned about the environment.
Idaho student gov funding progressive YouTuber
The two dissenters questioned the ethics of using student fees to bring a partisan speaker to campus. University of Idaho's student government voted nearly unanimously to pay a progressive YouTuber $500 to speak at the school.
Univ women's center removes student's blog because it 'challenges' pro-choice view
Only after intense public pressure did the university apologize for the censorship and the women's center republished the post. The University of Idaho Women's Center removed a pro-life student's blog post because it "challenge[d]" the center's views.