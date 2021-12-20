Campus Profile: University of Idaho

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Idaho is a public university in Idaho. Around 4,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans at the University of Idaho

Students for Life at the University of Idaho

Turning Point USA @Uidaho

Liberal Organizations:

Amnesty International at the University of Idaho

Gender and Sexuality Alliance at the University of Idaho

Generation Action

Movimiento Activista Social

University of Idaho LGBTQA Office

Young Democrats at the University of Idaho





OpenSecrets Data on University of Idaho Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 98.01% of University of Idaho employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.99% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Idaho has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.













COVID-19:

University of Idaho is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Idaho:





Idaho students demand Starbucks offer 'free' vegan milk that 'doesn't support animal abuse'

Students from the University of Idaho staged a sit-in at a local Starbucks over the coffee chain's upcharge for vegan milk. The students claim the upcharge "penalizes" people who are concerned about the environment.





Idaho student gov funding progressive YouTuber

The two dissenters questioned the ethics of using student fees to bring a partisan speaker to campus. University of Idaho's student government voted nearly unanimously to pay a progressive YouTuber $500 to speak at the school.





Univ women's center removes student's blog because it 'challenges' pro-choice view

Only after intense public pressure did the university apologize for the censorship and the women's center republished the post. The University of Idaho Women's Center removed a pro-life student's blog post because it "challenge[d]" the center's views.