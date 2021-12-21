Campus Profile: Louisiana State University
Louisiana State University is a public university in Louisiana. Around 17,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Students for Trump at LSU
Turning Point USA at Louisiana State University
Today is LSU
Young Americans for Freedom of Louisiana State University
Pro-Life LSU
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats
Democracy at Work
Feminists in Action
Geaux Vote LSU
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
Qroma at LSU
Queer Graduate Student Alliance
Safe Space Campaign
Spectrum
Tigers for Cultivating Change
Women's and Gender Studies Graduate Organization
OpenSecrets Data on Louisiana State University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 63.36% of Louisiana State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 36.64% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Louisiana State University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Louisiana State University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.
Stories by Campus Reform about Louisiana State University:
'Maybe' conservatism is a 'euphemism for white supremacy,’ Syracuse prof states during 'White Rage' panel
Louisiana State University hosted an event discussing the “Religion of White Rage." One professor said during the event that "maybe conservatism" is a "euphemism for white supremacy."
LSU prof pledges to 'drop' students who engage in 'hate speech'
The professor's tweets came under fire by free speech experts. An LSU professor promised to "drop" students who engage in "hate speech" from her classes. The professor has since deleted the tweet but another professor replied in support.
LSU names new president who has long history of Critical Race Theory publications
Louisiana State University named a new president on Thursday. The new president has written extensively in favor of Critical Race Theory.