Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Louisiana State University
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

Campus Profile: Louisiana State University

Louisiana State University is a public university in Louisiana. Around 17,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
University ordered to pay almost $2 million after students win religious freedom lawsuit
By Ashley Stultz '25
2
Students vandalize campus to protest school's already defunded police
By Addison Pummill '23
3
ANALYSIS: DEI initiatives create environment where ‘inclusion does not apply to Jewish …
By Alexa Schwerha
4
Frat house cannot hang its own Christmas wreath, university insists
By Robert Schmad '23
5
EXCLUSIVE: Include LGBTQ 'Safe Zone' sticker in syllabus, university tells professors
By Katelynn Richardson '22
6
Cornell charges students $1,800 for racially-segregated rock climbing class, franticall…
By Matthew Wilson
Kyle Schmidbauer | Montana Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, December 21, 2021 1:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Louisiana State University is a public university in Louisiana. Around 17,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

College Republicans

Students for Trump at LSU

Turning Point USA at Louisiana State University

Today is LSU

Young Americans for Freedom of Louisiana State University

Pro-Life LSU

 

Liberal Organizations: 

College Democrats

Democracy at Work

Feminists in Action

Geaux Vote LSU

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

Qroma at LSU

Queer Graduate Student Alliance

Safe Space Campaign

Spectrum

Tigers for Cultivating Change

Women's and Gender Studies Graduate Organization

 

OpenSecrets Data on Louisiana State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 63.36% of Louisiana State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 36.64% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Louisiana State University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 



COVID-19:

Louisiana State University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Louisiana State University:


'Maybe' conservatism is a 'euphemism for white supremacy,’ Syracuse prof states during 'White Rage' panel

Louisiana State University hosted an event discussing the “Religion of White Rage." One professor said during the event that "maybe conservatism" is a "euphemism for white supremacy."


LSU prof pledges to 'drop' students who engage in 'hate speech'

The professor's tweets came under fire by free speech experts. An LSU professor promised to "drop" students who engage in "hate speech" from her classes. The professor has since deleted the tweet but another professor replied in support.


LSU names new president who has long history of Critical Race Theory publications

Louisiana State University named a new president on Thursday. The new president has written extensively in favor of Critical Race Theory.

Share this article
Staff image