Campus Profile: Pepperdine University
Pepperdine University is a private university in California. Around 3,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Federalist Society
Pepperdine College Republicans
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
Crossroads
March For Our Lives Pepperdine
Pepperdine College Democrats
OpenSecrets Data on Pepperdine University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 94.16% of Pepperdine University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.84% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Pepperdine University has been given a warning speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “a private university clearly and consistently states that it holds a certain set of values above a commitment to freedom of speech, FIRE warns prospective students and faculty members of this fact.”
COVID-19:
Pepperdine University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.
Stories by Campus Reform about Pepperdine University:
Pepperdine student urges university to ‘rethink’ its ‘Christian foundation’
A recent student op-ed called on Pepperdine university to "rethink its Christian policies." One student leader claims there exists a "concerted effort to degrade the Christian character of Pepperdine."
Pepperdine student gov hands out free copies of Critical Race Theory handbook 'White Fragility'
Pepperdine University’s student government and Student Wellness Advisory Board handed out free copies of White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo. The student government is funded by a mandatory $252 student fee.
Pepperdine removes Columbus statue, then Columbus impersonator
Pepperdine University recently caved to student demands that it remove a statue of Christopher Columbus from campus, and foiled an effort to replace it with a living stand-in Thursday.