Campus Profile: University of St. Thomas
University of St. Thomas is a private university in Minnesota. Around 6,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Jewish Law Student Association/Louis D. Brandeis Center Law Student Chapter
St. Thomas Federalist Society
Students for Human Life
Liberal Organizations:
Accessibility for All
American Constitutional Society
Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
OutLaw
Queer Straight Alliance
Racial Justice Initiative
The Anti-Racism Alliance
The University of St. Thomas College Democrats
OpenSecrets Data on University of St. Thomas Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 90.32% of University of St. Thomas employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 9.68% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
COVID-19:
University of St. Thomas is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of St. Thomas:
‘Hump Day’ event cancelled after students claim bringing a camel to campus was racist
A student group planned to bring a camel to campus for "Hump Day" event. The event was cancelled after students complained that the camel could be considered racist.
MN asks professors to draft K-12 standards based on 'environmental systems of oppressions'
The state's Department of Education is considering a set of standards informed by ethnic studies and the Critical Race Theory framework. The benchmarks, which the state wil review on August 17, would take effect in 2025.
Catholic college to bus students to pro-abortion protest
A Catholic university in Minnesota plans to bus students to both the state and national Women’s Marches on Saturday despite the anti-Trump movement’s explicit pro-abortion stance. In fact, the “Luann Dummer Center for Women” at the University of St. Thomas (a private, Catholic school) recently announced that it would be “hiring a bus for UST community members” who wish to attend the Women’s March at the state capitol.