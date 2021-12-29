The 5 biggest liberal bias sagas of 2021

Campus Reform kept up with coverage of multiple developing stories throughout 2021. Below are five sagas from this year in higher education.





5. UW-Madison spent $50,000 to remove a rock from campus

The Wisconsin Black Student Union at the University of Wisconsin- Madison spent $50,000 to remove a 70-ton rock from campus after accusations of racism for formerly being known as “N*****head Rock.” Presently, it is referred to as Chamberlin Rock.

The demand came as one of four in a list emailed to the administration in 2020. The list was compiled and sent as an attempt to make campus a “more inclusive environment.” Students and faculty followed suit and sent a series of individual emails to the chancellor imploring them to take the demands seriously. Removal of the rock was approved and cost the University approximately $50,000 paid for using “private gift funding.”

Emails obtained by Campus Reform show university officials claiming that the evidence provided by WBSU to persuade the removal of the rock was unsubstantiated. Others commented on the notion of never hearing the rock referred to by anything but Chamberlin Rock.

This was overlooked by the administration, however, with a university spokeswoman telling Campus Reform that the rock will be relocated due to the “harm caused by the rock’s association with a racial slur.”





4. Point Park University threatens “action could be taken” for mis-pronouncing students

A student at Point Park University blew the whistle on a new policy that threatens “action could be taken” against individuals who mis-pronoun others. However, the announcement did not distinguish what action would be initiated.

Logan Dubil, the student and Campus Reform correspondent who broke the story, appeared on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the policy change. He faced immediate backlash from Point Park students following the appearance, going as far as having a petition circulate to remove him from campus.

Dubil responded to criticism, interviewing with Campus Reform to shine a light on the harassment conservatives are faced with on college campuses. He also published an op-ed that exposes the series of threats and harassment he has received as a college conservative.





3. UNC became center of controversy after offering Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure position

University of North Carolina became the center of controversy after offering “1619” author and professor Nikole Hannah-Jones a tenure position- which she rejected. The decision to offer tenure was extended after the board faced significant backlash for not including it in the original contract, which detailed $180,000 per year and a five-year fixed, tenure track position.

Campus Reform covered the story from the beginning, reporting that Hannah-Jones declined the offer in favor of relocating to Howard University in Washington D.C.

However, emails obtained by Campus Reform show that Hannah-Jones was initially happy with the original contract. Inconsistencies also were revealed about who offered the tenure, with Dean Susan King claiming she did not initiate the “shift to a five-year fixed contract”, although this contradicts with a comment given to Indy Weekly by Board of Trustees Chair Richard Stevens.

“It is my understanding that Dean Susan King elected to pursue a fixed term with her. It did not come back, to the University Affairs Committee, as none of them ever do. Nikole Hannah-Jones agreed to a fixed-term faculty position,” he clarified.

King later stepped down as dean of University of North Carolina’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media. An investigation into the conflict has been initiated by the American Association of University Professors, seeking if “structural racism” had a role in the decision.





2. Arizona State University students protest Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, application to campus

After the jury ruled Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of killing two men and injuring a third at a Black Lives Matter riot in 2020, students at Arizona State University responded strongly and posted a list of demands addressed to university administration urging them to take a hard position on the results of the trial.

Among these demands include withdrawing Rittenhouse from enrollment at the university, release a statement condemning Rittenhouse and white supremacy, and reallocating funds from the ASU police department to the multicultural center. Students also advertised a protest titled “Killer Off Campus” to reaffirm their declaration.

However, it was later reported that Rittenhouse is not a current student at Arizona State, forcing the protesters to rethink their list and re-issue an updated list of points.

Rather than withdraw Rittenhouse from the school, they revised the language to “deny Kyle Rittenhouse” further admission to ASU.” The students also responded to a flood of media inquiries, and suggested that they are responsible for the safety of students on campus and will continue to stand against “support for facism on campus”, citing campus visits by Joe Arpaio, “facist ICE thugs”, and “killer IDF soldiers.”

The protest was held on December 1 and generated traction among the student body. However, Campus Reform recorded video of counter-protesters showing up in support of Rittenhouse. The two sides remained peaceful, shouting phrases that contradict the other's message.

Leftist protesters engaged in chants as they marched through campus, shouting phrases such as “lock him up”. Counter protesters responded, conducting chants of their own such as “innocent”, “self-defense”, and “let's go Brandon.”

Arizona State University responded to the demands delivered by the protesters by affirming Rittenhouse’s application will be judged according to the standards held to any other applicant.

Rittenhouse, as well, had his own response to the protestors, restating his intent on attending the school in person. In an interview with Steven Crowder, he laid out his plan to attend ASU in the spring with the intent of becoming a criminal justice attorney.





1. UNC Professor posts threat to “blow up Republicans” on social media

Campus Reform reported on a series of events that occurred after a UNC Wilmington professor posted on his personal Facebook page a threat to “blow up Republicans.” The university claimed that it had been made aware of the three-word status posted by Dan Johnson, and that it would be dealt with accordingly.

However, after Campus Reform broke the story, a Board of Trustees member pressed the issue with the university by emailing Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli a call to action to open an investigation into the post and the professor.

In the email, the member addressed that the privacy maintained by Johnson should not be “outweighed” by public interest in ensuring student and faculty welfare.

Johnson deleted the tweet, and later issued an apology admitting that the post was a “mistake” and expressed he is “deeply sorry for it.” Johnson blamed the choice of words as “a way to blow off steam” in a time of political frustration. He also denied being a person who “advocates for any kind of violence toward others” and pointed to his career as an example of well-wishing.

Nonetheless, Woody White, a member of the Board of Trustees, maintained the opinion that an investigation should still be launched, and that a six-week late apology is not acceptable action.