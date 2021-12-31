Campus Profile: University of Dallas
University of Dallas is a private university in Texas. Around 1,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Alexander Hamilton Society
Anscombe Society
Crusaders for Life
Liberal Organizations:
N/A
COVID-19:
University of Dallas is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.