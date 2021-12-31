Campus Reform | Campus Profile: University of Dallas
Campus Profile: University of Dallas

University of Dallas is a private university in Texas. Around 1,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Alexa Weisbond | California Campus Correspondent
Friday, December 31, 2021 10:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Dallas is a private university in Texas. Around 1,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations:


Conservative Organizations: 

Alexander Hamilton Society

Anscombe Society

Crusaders for Life


Liberal Organizations:

N/A


COVID-19:

University of Dallas is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

