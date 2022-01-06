Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Biola University
No results

Campus Profile: Biola University

Sean Senn | California Campus Correspondent
Thursday, January 6, 2022 2:30 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Biola University is a private university in California. Around 4,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

Christians United for Israel

Love the Least (pro-life club)

 

Liberal Organizations: 

The Dwelling

 

COVID-19:

Biola University does NOT require a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for most students except international students, clinical nursing students and faculty.


Stories by Campus Reform about Biola University:


Cornel West, Robert George: Universities shouldn't be 'safe spaces'

Biola University’s Torrey Honors Institute and Center for Christian Thought hosted an event featuring Robert P. George and Cornel West titled “The Cost of Freedom: How Disagreement Makes Us Civil.” In the discussion, both the conservative and liberal professor agreed universities should not be intellectual “safe spaces”.


Calif. bill restricting religious rights to go before assembly

A 2018 California bill was sent through the state legislature in an attempt to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination at religious colleges. A Biola University administrator called the bill ambiguous and expressed concern about maintaining religious convictions.


[VIDEO] Armed security official orders pro-life student protester off Christian University’s campus, rips sign from her hands

A security officer at Biola University was caught on video confiscating a student’s pro-life sign and threatening to remove her from campus. The officer also threatened expulsion prior to the student’s graduation. 

Staff image