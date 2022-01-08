Campus Profile: Patrick Henry College
Patrick Henry College is a private university in Virginia. Around 300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Patrick Henry College is a private university in Virginia. Around 300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
The George Wythe Review
COVID-19:
Patrick Henry College does NOT require a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.