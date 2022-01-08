Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Patrick Henry College
No results

Campus Profile: Patrick Henry College

Patrick Henry College is a private university in Virginia. Around 300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Spencer Dalke '23 | Virginia Campus Correspondent
Saturday, January 8, 2022 5:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Patrick Henry College is a private university in Virginia. Around 300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations:


Conservative Organizations: 

The George Wythe Review


COVID-19:

Patrick Henry College does NOT require a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

