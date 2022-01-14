Campus Reform: Beloit College





Beloit College is a private university in Wisconsin. Around 1,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

N/A

Liberal Organizations:

Campus Mounds Sustainability and Advocacy Initiative

Feminist Collective

Green Team

Sexual Health and Reproductive Choice Coalition

Sexuality and Gender Alliance

Showing Up for Racial Justice

COVID-19:

Beloit College is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty, and staff.





Stories by Campus Reform about Beloit College:

Here's why Beloit College did nothing to stop Betsy DeVos' brother's talk from getting canceled

An event hosted by Young Americans for Freedom was canceled by the college after a leftist student protest disrupted campus. Ahead of the event featuring Blackwater founder and former CEO Erik Prince, brother to former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, students barricaded the stage using chairs and banged on drums. The school administration cited safety concerns for the decision.





‘Revolutionary’ students burn American flag at Beloit College

Young Revolutionary Front at Beloit College took “revenge against the corrupt establishment” by burning an American flag. The event was public, and flyers were distributed after explaining that the protest symbolized not “play[ing] by the rules of the oppressor.”





College creates “#GetWoke syllabus” to fight Trump

A syllabus titled “#GetWoke: Activism and Organizing During 45” was published at Beloit College to motivate students to understand the movement opposing the Trump administration. The syllabus was constructed by the school’s diversity office as part of a lecture series, and cited social justice related material for students to use who are “frustrated by what is going on in the world and don’t know where to start.”







