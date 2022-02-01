Campus Profile: Grand Canyon University
Grand Canyon University is a private university in Arizona. Around 59,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Grand Canyon University is a private university in Arizona. Around 59,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Born Again Politics
Network of Enlightened Women
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
Sexuality and Gender Awareness (SAGA)
Progressive Student Alliance
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Grand Canyon University does not have a FIRE rating at this time.
COVID-19:
Grand Canyon University does NOT require a vaccine mandate for all students
Stories by Campus Reform about Grand Canyon University:
Christian university absolutely shreds claim that Christianity is a 'platform for white supremacy' in scathing rebuke
Grand Canyon University decried a “racial reconciliation workshop” on campus that said Christianity is a “platform for White supremacy.” GCU President Brian Mueller told Campus Reform that this is “completely the opposite of what the truth is.”
Christian university cancels Ben Shapiro over 'rhetoric,' then changes course
But GCU has since independently invited Shapiro to speak. The school said it wants to "focus on opportunities that bring people together." Grand Canyon University announced Friday that it has canceled a Ben Shapiro speaking engagement.