University lifts pepper spray ban

Regent University has reversed its long-held pepper spray ban on campus following pressure from students in the school's Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) chapter.

The university’s Police Department announced that beginning spring 2022, students will be permitted to carry pepper spray due to the school’s removal of pepper spray from its list of “dangerous weapons.”

In a press release statement, YAL Director of Free Speech JP Kirby credited the work of young conservative and libertarian activists, specifically Ezra Gingerich, a senior at Regent and YAL's Virginia state chair.

“Ezra’s victory at Regent University shows what activists can do when they are trained to be persistent in the face of objections from the university administration. YAL activists use their connections to create policy change that protects themselves and their fellow classmates," Kirby said.

In the same press release, Gingerich added that potential litigation over pepper spray “is no excuse to deny students on campus the right to a very common and effective form of self-defense.” He continued, “It’s very important that we just made Regent University a safer campus for all students.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Regent University’s Office of Public Relations for comment. The article will be updated accordingly.