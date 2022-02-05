Campus Reform | NH Republicans, Democrats clash over 30 new COVID bills
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

NH Republicans, Democrats clash over 30 new COVID bills

New Hampshire Democratic Vaccine Bills would require COVID-19 vaccinations for students in both K-12 schools and colleges.

Republicans to introduce conscientious objector status for existing school vaccine mandates.

Trending
1
Students demand revocation of assistant professors’ honorary degree for his Christian b…
By Caroline Cason '22
2
Capitalism is solely the result of 'chattel slavery,' Cornell professor argues
By Wyatt Eichholz '24
3
'Perfectionism,' having a 'sense of urgency' are examples of White supremacy, academics…
By Peter Cordi
4
REPORT: These Christian universities actively promote abortion providers
By Katelynn Richardson '22
5
WATCH: SUNY Prof defends 'adult-child sex,' saying 'I don't think it's blanket wrong at…
By Celine Ryan Ciccio
6
New 'arbitrary' speech code reports that 'cannot be appealed' raise concerns about free…
By Courtney McLain '25
Saturday, February 5, 2022 12:00 PM

Thirty newly filed vaccination bills in New Hampshire are reigniting debate over education policy on COVID-19 restrictions. 

Democrats are proposing House Bill 1633, which would mandate vaccines for students K-12 as well as for college students. They are also proposing a bill that would allow performing arts venues to establish their own COVID-19 regulations.

[RELATED: BREAKING: Public universities reverse student vaccine mandate after new AG says requirement violates state law]

The CDC recently stated that Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines should not be given to children younger than the age of 17. 

The only CDC-authorized vaccine for children under the age of 12 is the Pfizer vaccine, which is still in emergency status for children below the age of 15.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: 'He is hungry, isolated, cold': Parent of Ohio U student sounds alarm on quarantine dorm experience]

Republicans have introduced bills prohibiting vaccine mandates in schools as well as a ban on vaccine and mask mandates in colleges and universities.

For example, House Bill 1455 would prevent the state from enforcing federal laws or orders that mandate vaccination, proof of vaccination, or proof of negative testing as terms of employment.

Share this article
Staff image
Staff image