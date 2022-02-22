Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Florida Institute of Technology
Campus Profile: Florida Institute of Technology

Florida Institute of Technology is a private university in Florida. Around 3,475 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

William Biagini '25 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, February 22, 2022 9:33 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Florida Institute of Technology is a private university in Florida. Around 3,475 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

  • Turning Point USA at FL Tech

Liberal Organizations:

  • Climate Reality Campus Corps: Florida Institute of Technology Chapter

  • Cultural Competency

  • Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

  • Rainbow Alliance

Federal Election Commission Data on Florida Institute of Technology Employee Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data,   90.63% of political donations from Florida Institute of Technology employees went to Democratic candidates, while 9.38% went to Republican candidates.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Florida Institute of Technology has not been given a FIRE speech code rating.

COVID-19:

Florida Institute of Technology is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.



