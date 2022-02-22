Campus Profile: Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Institute of Technology is a private university in Florida. Around 3,475 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Turning Point USA at FL Tech
Liberal Organizations:
Climate Reality Campus Corps: Florida Institute of Technology Chapter
Cultural Competency
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Rainbow Alliance
Federal Election Commission Data on Florida Institute of Technology Employee Political Donations:
According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, 90.63% of political donations from Florida Institute of Technology employees went to Democratic candidates, while 9.38% went to Republican candidates.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Florida Institute of Technology has not been given a FIRE speech code rating.
COVID-19:
Florida Institute of Technology is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.