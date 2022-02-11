CORDI: Academics defend professor under fire for controversial comments about children









On this week's episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform reporter Peter Cordi breaks down the latest developments on the SUNY-Fredonia Professor who claimed there exists moral justification for adults having sex with children as young as one.

After Professor Stephen Kirshnar went on a video podcast comparing adult-child sex to the willing act of participating in kickball, noting that he doesn't think "it's blanket wrong at any age," students demonstrated off-campus and petitioned to get him fired.

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education sent a letter signed by 153 faculty members of universities around the country in defense of the controversial moral philosopher.

Additionally, Illinois Correspondent Emily Fowler joins Campus Countdown to discuss an LGBT-inclusive event at Wentworth Institute of Technology about female orgasms.

Cordi also speaks about an event at Washington University in St. Louis called "Is Professionalism a Racist Construct?" in which the speakers call "perfectionism," and "a sense of urgency" characteristics of white supremacy culture.

This week's Woke Tweet of the Week goes to trans professor Grace Lavery who advocated for abolishing the crime category of "indecent exposure" and Tweeted the following.

“The violence I’m trying to redress is the imposition of state penalties for harmful conduct, which are usually barbaric in themselves, and always inequitably enforced. So in this case, preventing the act you call ‘indecent exposure’ is less important to me than abolishing cops.”

"It is astonishing to me that this person is given a platform by UCal Berkeley and is allowed to teach young adults," Cordi says.

"But if any school was going to give this guy a platform, it would be Berkeley."

