Showtime's 'Everything's Gonna be all White' series features Ibram X Kendi

Showtime's "docuseries" on systemic racism in America featuring "anti-racist" author, activist, and academic Ibram X. Kendi.

Kendi is one of the foremost figures in the academic push for Critical Race Theory and is the author of the novel How to Be an Antiracist.

The trailer for Everything’s Gonna be all White begins with a sarcastic trigger warning, “WARNING: This trailer may trigger white people,” before ‘comedian’ Amanda Seales begins explaining what “annoys” her most about white people.

“I think what annoys me most about white people is when they pretend like they’re the victim,” opens Jenkins, before she mockingly pretends to cry, “what’s also annoying is when they, you know, when they kill us.”

Showtime states that the series takes a "deep dive into America's complicated past and present through the voices and experiences of people of color,” which “unapologetically confronts the many facets of racism, exploitation and discrimination that have contributed to the formation of these US of A.”

Aside from Amanda Seales, Ibram X. Kendi, and Neil Irvin Painter, other participants include Margaret Cho, Jemele Hill, Favianna Rodriguez, Tamika Mallory, Styles P, and Nick Estes.

Campus Reform has reported extensively on Kendi, including his "anti-racist" scholarship that has influenced the Showtime series.

These stories include Kendi calling the term “legal vote” “racist,” his push to remove the term “not racist” from the vocabulary, and a speech he gave at an event in which he argued that teaching young students anti-racism was a “prudent thing to do for teachers.

The series is currently available on Showtime.

Campus Reform has reached out to Ibram X. Kendi and Mass Appeal, the production company for the series. This article will be updated accordingly.

