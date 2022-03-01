Campus Profile: University of North Florida

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of North Florida is a public university in Florida. Around 14,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Pro-Life Club



UNF College Republicans

UNF Turning Point USA Chapter





Liberal Organizations:

PRIDE Club

Students Demand Action

UNF College Democrats

UNF Students for a Democratic Society





Campus Reform FEC Data on University of North Florida Employee Political Donations

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, University of North Florida employee political donations contributed 89.78% to Democratic candidates, while 10.22% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of North Florida has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.” FIRE also notes that a green light does not by itself guarantee that a school actively supports free expression.

COVID-19:

The University of North Florida is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.





Stories by Campus Reform about University of North Florida:





UNF to offer 'social justice' summer camp for high schoolers

The camp [took] place in July and have students explore 'racial equity, social justice and activist perspectives.' Students had to declare their race and write about social justice and equity to attend the program.





Florida University cuts ties with Confucius Institute

UNF began hosting the Confucius program in 2014 “with the goal of providing Chinese language and culture programs, language proficiency testing, and mutual understanding and awareness of culture between China and the United States,” the statement explains, adding that after “reviewing the classes, activities, and events sponsored over the past four years and comparing them with the mission and goals of the University, it was determined that they weren't aligned.”





UNF Sex Week promotes polyamory as 'alternative to cheating'

The University of North Florida’s annual “Sex Week” [featured] an event on “polyamory” for those students searching for “ethical non-monogamy as an alternative to cheating.” The workshop, “Polyamory vs. Cheating: Lessons from a Former Serial Monogamist,” will be taught by a representative from the “Relationship Equality Foundation,” which purports to “provide outreach, education, and support for those involved in or seeking relationships with non-traditional structures.”