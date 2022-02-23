Campus Reform | WATCH: Dep. of Ed. investigates alleged anti-Semitism in course materials
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: Dep. of Ed. investigates alleged anti-Semitism in course materials

Abigail Streetman speaks about the US Department of Education’s open investigation into a Title VI complaint filed last year by The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law.

Trending
1
Professor's race-based class participation policy inspired by Chairman Mao
By Logan Dubil '23
2
Taiwan is trying to replace China's closed Confucius Institutes with focus on 'freedom …
By Antoinette Aho '26
3
Prof alleges 'gender bias' in 'masculine' jobs. Business owner reminds her of reality.
By Ashley Stultz '25
4
'Why does everything have to involve race?': Students react to that NPR article about '…
By Peter Cordi
5
American Bar Association requires law schools to educate students on 'bias, cross-cultu…
By Peter Cordi
6
Showtime's 'Everything's Gonna be all White' series features Ibram X Kendi
By Peter Cordi
Abigail Streetman '22 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, February 23, 2022 9:00 PM


On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Abigail Streetman speaks about the US Department of Education’s open investigation into a Title VI complaint filed last year by The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law.

The complaint, filed on behalf of two anonymous Jewish students at Brooklyn College, alleges that they experienced “severe and persistent” harassment by peers and professors who made antisemitic remarks.

According to the students, one Brooklyn professor claimed that “Ashkenazi [Eastern European] Jews who immigrated to America have become the oppressors."

“In class lectures and course materials, professors have maligned Jews on the basis of race and ethnic identity by advancing the narrative that all Jews are white and privileged and therefore contribute to the systemic oppression of people of color," the Brandeis Center's complaint reads.

Streetman points out that this complaint adds to a growing list of discriminatory actions that have taken place on college campuses. American University is currently also being investigated for a Title VI complaint, and in December last year, Northeastern University and Boston College co-hosted a debate in which they explicitly prohibited white students from competing.

This week, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge joins the Campus Countdown to discuss an Ohio State University student group that asked students to make Valentine’s Day cards to "thank abortion providers in Ohio and Texas for the valuable work they do for reproductive rights."

Streetman also discusses a professor who attempted to separate students into lab groups based on “identity,” and a Yale University professor who claimed that Hilter didn’t see Jews as an “inferior race.”

Watch the episode above for full coverage of all of these stories.

Follow @abbyystreetman on Twitter

Share this article
Staff image