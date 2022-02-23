WATCH: Dep. of Ed. investigates alleged anti-Semitism in course materials





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Abigail Streetman speaks about the US Department of Education’s open investigation into a Title VI complaint filed last year by The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law.

The complaint, filed on behalf of two anonymous Jewish students at Brooklyn College, alleges that they experienced “severe and persistent” harassment by peers and professors who made antisemitic remarks.

According to the students, one Brooklyn professor claimed that “Ashkenazi [Eastern European] Jews who immigrated to America have become the oppressors."

“In class lectures and course materials, professors have maligned Jews on the basis of race and ethnic identity by advancing the narrative that all Jews are white and privileged and therefore contribute to the systemic oppression of people of color," the Brandeis Center's complaint reads.

Streetman points out that this complaint adds to a growing list of discriminatory actions that have taken place on college campuses. American University is currently also being investigated for a Title VI complaint, and in December last year, Northeastern University and Boston College co-hosted a debate in which they explicitly prohibited white students from competing.

This week, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge joins the Campus Countdown to discuss an Ohio State University student group that asked students to make Valentine’s Day cards to "thank abortion providers in Ohio and Texas for the valuable work they do for reproductive rights."

Streetman also discusses a professor who attempted to separate students into lab groups based on “identity,” and a Yale University professor who claimed that Hilter didn’t see Jews as an “inferior race.”

Watch the episode above for full coverage of all of these stories.

