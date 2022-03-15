GA lawmakers aim to bolster free speech rights on campus

Georgia's House Bill 1, titled “Forming Open and Robust University Minds (FORUM) Act," would prevent public universities from banning “lawful” speech or denying student groups based on their beliefs, even if they are considered “offensive.”

The proposed legislation amends Chapter 1 of Title 20 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated (O.O.G.A.) to "provide for public forums at public institutions of higher education," according to the bill's summary.

The FORUM Act additionally aims to prevent students from disrupting events by “using threats of violence, or creating loud or sustained noise or vocalization intended to prevent any person from attending, listening to, viewing, or otherwise participating in an expressive activity.”

The FORUM ACT was introduced on November 16, 2020, by Rep. Josh Bonner (R) and co-sponsored by Republican Representatives Ginny Ehrhart, Todd Jones, Ricky Williams, Joseph Gullett, and Wesley Cantrell.

Though the bill was withdrawn in 2021, as of March 9, 2022, a new version is currently before the Georgia Senate for consideration.

The Georgia Reporter reports that “Democrats countered that the bill could force colleges to pay for student groups that infringe on the rights of other students such as racist, misogynist or anti-LGBTQ groups.”

“There are any number of groups that offend me on any number of levels, whether it’s philosophical or religious or any number of levels out there," the Georgia news outlet quotes Bonner as saying.

Georgia isn't the only state seeking to protect free speech in higher education.

Campus Reform reported in March 2021 that Iowa Board of Regents approved a list of 10 recommendations to protect free speech at the state's public universities.

On Mar. 7, US Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) spoke on the Senate floor about the importance of free speech in higher education.

"A university that can’t meet that basic bar is missing the whole purpose of college," Grassley said in reference to the significant number of students that feel "their institution 'hinders free speech.'"

Additionally, universities across the country have made the right to free speech a controversial concept.

For example, Campus Reform reported in January that Colorado State University advertised resources to students that could help anyone "affected by a free speech event on campus."

“If you (or someone you know) are affected by a free speech event on campus, here are some resources,” the sign read.

In 2017, Campus Reform reported that Princeton University's annual Constitution Day Lecture featured anthropology professor Carolyn Rouse's talk “F%*# Free Speech: An Anthropologist’s Take on Campus Speech Debates.”

