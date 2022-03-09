Campus Profile: University of Colorado Boulder

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Colorado Boulder is a public university in Colorado. Around 29,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

American Conservation Coalition Boulder

Buff4Israel

CU College Republicans

Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy Studies

Libertarian Buffs

Turning Point USA at the University of Colorado Boulder





Liberal Organizations:

Amnesty International CU Boulder

Black Student Alliance

Buffs for Reproductive Rights

College Democrats at CU Boulder

Committee for Equity in Mechanical Engineering

CU Boulder Marxists

CU Citizens’ Climate Lobby

Gender & Sexuality Alliance

If/When/How: Lawyering For Reproductive Justice

Latinx Law Student Associaton

MECHA

New Era Colorado

oSTEM @ the University of Colorado, Boulder

OUTLaw

Students Demand Action at CU Boulder

The Socioeconomic Justice Society

Vegan Justice League

Young Democratic Socialists of America





Campus Reform FEC Data on University of Colorado Boulder Employee Political Donations

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, University of Colorado Boulder employee political donations contributed 98.78% to Democratic candidates, while 1.22% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating::

University of Colorado Boulder has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.”

COVID-19:

University of Colorado Boulder is requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty, and staff.





