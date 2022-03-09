WATCH: Students fight university to keep their newspaper





On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Abigail Streetman breaks down how free-speech activism saved a 129-year campus tradition.

The Battalion, a student-run newspaper at Texas A&M, was told by University President Katherine Banks that they needed to cease printing physical copies of the paper at the end of the spring 2022 semester. In addition, the organization was also given the ultimatum to transition under the new Department of Journalism, or, allegedly, lose funding and office space required to maintain the staff.



However, during a Student Government Association special session at which President Banks spoke, students voiced great opposition to the plans and argued that the transition would hamper freedom of the press.

Following pressure pressed by the students, as well as outside organizations such as the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, the university administration deemed the new plans void.

Additionally, Streetman further discusses Joe Biden’s Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s recent speech.

Finally, Streetman takes a deep dive into Amnesty International chapters on multiple college campuses to uncover the left-wing causes that are framed as “human rights abuses.”



Watch the episode above for full coverage of all of these stories.



Follow @abbyystreetman on Twitter