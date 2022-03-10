Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Western Michigan University
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Western Michigan University

Western Michigan University is a public university in Michigan. Around 13, 200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
These professors support the 'progressive stacking' policy that prioritizes students' c…
By Logan Dubil '23
2
TX university strips historic female leader's name from residence hall
By Alexa Schwerha
3
University of Florida names study room after Karl Marx
By Alexa Schwerha
4
Conservative politician allegedly punched at UNT event speaks out about the campus mob
By Sterling Mosley '23
5
This is how 'Marxist working groups' operate in higher education
By Mckenna Dallmeyer '22
6
Former professor pleads guilty to committing over $1 million in fraud
By Peter Cordi
Austin Miller '22 | Michigan Campus Correspondent
Thursday, March 10, 2022 10:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Western Michigan University is a public university in Michigan. Around 13,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

NRA Collegiate Coalition at WMU

Protect Life WMU

Turning Point USA at Western Michigan University


Liberal Organizations:

Black Graduate Student Association at WMU

Black Student Union

College Democrats

International Youth and Students for Social Equality at WMU

Minorities and Philosophy at Western Michigan University

NGPA - Western Michigan University Chapter

OUTspoken

Students for a Democratic Society

Students for a Sustainable Earth

Students in Action


Campus Reform FEC Data on Western Michigan University Employee Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Western Michigan University employee political donations contributed 93.95% to Democratic candidates, while 5.23% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:


Western Michigan University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one red light policy that both clearly and substantially restricts freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

COVID-19:

 Western Michigan University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.


Stories by Campus Reform about Western Michigan University:

Michigan university fines students over $60k for COVID testing non-compliance

Western Michigan University (WMU) has reportedly fined students $60,000 for missing weekly COVID tests. Students face fines in the $50-$100 range for each missed weekly test. Accumulating more than $300 in fines prohibits students from registering for classes. 

Student athletes get vaccine victory in court

The Sixth Circuit ruled this month that Western Michigan University cannot keep unvaccinated student-athletes from playing on sports teams when those individuals have COVID vaccine exemptions. One student told Campus Reform that he objected to the university forcing students to get vaccinated.

WMU administrator reportedly calls 'Back the Blue' and 'All Lives Matter' slogans 'white supremacist'

A university administrator discovered that a building was vandalized with "white supremacist slogans." The three phrases reported to have been spray-painted inside of the building were “All Lives Matter,” “Back The Blue,” and “Blue Lives Matter.”

Share this article
Staff image