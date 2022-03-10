Campus Profile: Western Michigan University
Western Michigan University is a public university in Michigan. Around 13, 200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
NRA Collegiate Coalition at WMU
Protect Life WMU
Turning Point USA at Western Michigan University
Liberal Organizations:
Black Graduate Student Association at WMU
Black Student Union
College Democrats
International Youth and Students for Social Equality at WMU
Minorities and Philosophy at Western Michigan University
NGPA - Western Michigan University Chapter
OUTspoken
Students for a Democratic Society
Students for a Sustainable Earth
Students in Action
Campus Reform FEC Data on Western Michigan University Employee Political Donations:
According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Western Michigan University employee political donations contributed 93.95% to Democratic candidates, while 5.23% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Western Michigan University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one red light policy that both clearly and substantially restricts freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Western Michigan University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Western Michigan University:
Michigan university fines students over $60k for COVID testing non-compliance
Western Michigan University (WMU) has reportedly fined students $60,000 for missing weekly COVID tests. Students face fines in the $50-$100 range for each missed weekly test. Accumulating more than $300 in fines prohibits students from registering for classes.
Student athletes get vaccine victory in court
The Sixth Circuit ruled this month that Western Michigan University cannot keep unvaccinated student-athletes from playing on sports teams when those individuals have COVID vaccine exemptions. One student told Campus Reform that he objected to the university forcing students to get vaccinated.
WMU administrator reportedly calls 'Back the Blue' and 'All Lives Matter' slogans 'white supremacist'
A university administrator discovered that a building was vandalized with "white supremacist slogans." The three phrases reported to have been spray-painted inside of the building were “All Lives Matter,” “Back The Blue,” and “Blue Lives Matter.”